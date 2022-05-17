Will there be High School dxd Season 5? Here’s what we know so far!!

High School dxd Season 5 is all set to hit the screens soon. This series is about a bit of a pervert named Issei Hyoudou, who is in his second year of high school. Hydro wants to become the king of a harem. The student’s first date, who turns out to be a fallen angel, ends up killing him.

Issei is then brought back to life by Rias Gremory, who is a devil and also the most beautiful student at Issei’s school. Because he came back to life, Issei has to work for Rias as a servant now.

Fans have loved the supernatural adventure/comedy hijinks of High School DxD’s four seasons, as well as the show’s memorable characters. It’s not hard to see why people want to read the next book in the series. So it’s good that High School DxD’s fifth season has been confirmed by The Cine Talk. Here’s what we know so far about High School DXD Season 5 release.

When will Season 5 of High School dxd manga Release?

So far, the bad news is that there is no official date for when High School DxD comes out. The original plan, according to The Cine Talk, was for the new season of the anime show to come out in 2020. But COVID-19 messed up those plans, as it did with a lot of other anime releases.

Achieve Ishibumi, who wrote the original High School DxD light novel, told Otaku Kart that season 5 of the show is still coming. He also told fans to keep buying and reading more of the light novel series, since more sales of the novels could help keep the anime series going. However, High School DxD Season 5 is confirmed and will release anytime soon.

In Season 5 of High School DxD comes out this year, it might do so during the fall anime season, maybe in October. If not, the next season might not start until sometime in 2022.

What will happen in High School DxD Season 5?

There is no official plot summary for High School DxD. But, according to The Cinemaholic, the light novel series and the anime series usually have the same plot. For example, the fourth season was based on volumes 9 and 10 of the light novels.

As Issei fought Sairong in the last season, the action picked up. Issei also used The Cardinal Crimson Promotion, which is a cool and powerful way to boost the power of his Scale Mail. But season 4 also gave fans something they had been waiting for: Issei and Rias finally kissed for the first time. In short, season 4 had a lot of things, but it also seemed to end well.

A remake of volumes 11 and 12 of the light novel series is likely to be the main focus of season 5. That means tests for Issei. The Middle-Class Promotion Test is something Issei will have to deal with. If Issei passes this test, he would be ranked just above low-class, which is based on how strong a Devil is.

But Issei will also have to worry about Koneko, who has found out how close Issei and Rias have been and isn’t happy about it.

Who will be in Season 5 of High School DxD?

The official cast for High School DxD has not been announced yet, but according to The Cinemaholic, the cast from High School DxD: Hero Season 4 will be back. Yuki Kaji’s voice for Issei Hyoudou, Ayana Taketaksu’s voice for Koneko Toujou, Yoko Hikasa’s voice for Rias Gremory, Shizuka Ito’s voice for Akeno Himejima, and Azumi Asakura’s voice for Asia Argento are all part of this.

Also, the same animation studio team from season 4 will likely be back for season 5. Studio TNK made the first three seasons of High School DxD, according to ComicBook.com.

Season 4, on the other hand, was made by studio Passione, and Yoshifumi Sueda was in charge of it. Many fans were surprised by the sudden change in studios and style, and some weren’t too happy about it. Some fans even started a petition to get the show back to the style it had in seasons 1 through 3. But Passione and Sueda are likely to keep doing the animation for High School DxD Season 5.

Is there any High School DxD Season 5 Trailer?

The official High School DxD Season 5 trailer has not come out yet. After the fifth season of High School DxD was confirmed, it seems like it will be coming out soon. If we find out anything new about the trailer for High School DxD’s fifth season, we’ll add it here.

