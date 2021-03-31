High-Resolution Melting Analysis Market to Make Great Impact in Near Future

Global High-Resolution Melting Analysis Market is valued at approximately USD 99.7 million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 9.8% over the forecast period 2020-2027. High resolution melting is a relatively new, post-polymerase chain reaction (PCR) analysis methods used to detect variations in nucleic acid sequences. Also, the technique is extensively used in molecular biology for the identification of polymorphisms, mutations, and epigenetic changes in double-stranded deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) samples. Further, this technique is enabled by increased dsDNA-binding dyes consumed together with real-time PCR instrumentation that has accurate temperature ramp control and sophisticated data capture abilities. Data are examined and influenced by utilizing software designed exclusively for HRM analysis. The technique is often fast and robust than that of other genotyping technologies; therefore, making them capable to precisely genotype many samples quickly, which may accelerate the market growth worldwide. With increasing chronic diseases or disorders, especially genetic, the market is likely to grow mainly due to its benefits in early diagnostics. For instance, in 2018, the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) estimated that around 17.0 million new cancer cases were reported globally, and also 9.5 million cancer deaths were registered.

Also, it is projected that the global burden of cancer is likely to reach almost 27.5 million new cancer cases and 16.3 million cancer deaths by 2040. Furthermore, the surging utility of HRM in pathogen identification, coupled with the rise in total health expenditure are the few factors responsible for the high CAGR of the market during the forecast period. According to the World Health Organization, the global spending on healthcare was estimated USD 7.8 trillion in 2017, an increase of almost 2.63% from 2016 that holds almost USD 7.6 trillion. This, in turn, is expected to strengthen the market growth all over the world. However, the technical limitations related to HRM-QPCR analysis, coupled with the limited reimbursement policies are the few major factors hampering the market growth over the forecast period of 2020-2027.

The regional analysis of the global high-resolution melting analysis market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the increasing investment in research and development across pharma and biopharma sector, and the presence of a significant number of market vendors in the region. Whereas Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as the rise in prevalence of infectious disorder and life-threatening diseases and improving healthcare infrastructure in developing countries, such as China and India, would create lucrative growth prospects for the high-resolution melting analysis market across the Asia-Pacific region.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

