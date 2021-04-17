High Purity Boron Market – Key Regions, Company Profile, Opportunity and Challenge 2031

The global demand for high purity boron went slightly down in the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020 creating a hinderance in its overall progress. As the condition is improving in 2021, the demand is steadily recovering. High purity boron suppliers are focusing on product innovations and research & developments to cater to evolving end-user demand.

Prominent manufacturing companies including SkySpring Nanomaterials Incorporation, SB Boron HC, Starck GmbH, CRS Chemicals, Liaoning Pengda Technology, Yingkou Tanyun Chemical Research Institute Corporation, Noah Technologies and Dandong Chemical Engineering are constantly concentrating on improving their market presence through the adoption of strategies like mergers and acquisitions, capacity utilizations,

geographical expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, partnerships, expansions, product diversifications, product innovations, research and developments etc. These leading companies are also getting involved in acquiring latest technologies and advanced equipments to ensure best quality products and services to their customers.

Zimmer Holdings and Allergan Incorporation are making high investments in R&Ds to develop 100% pure boron minerals for improving agricultural yield in 2021.

For instance, 3M Technical Ceramics Corporation, a leading global processor of enriched boron in 2020 introduced ‘6Ns Ultra High Purity Boron’ available in crystalline form with a wide range of available customized particle characteristics. It is produced by using a unique proprietory process that yields a high purity metallic product.

It is designed to meet the specialized needs of the silicon wafer industry delivering 99.9999 percent purity. 3M’s 6N Ultra High Purity Boron is a p-dopant for silicon and one of the best neutron transparent materials available.

Today with the industry enduring exceptional pressures to provide both performance and economy , 3M is focusing on delivering value through the introduction of 6N UHP Boron. The methods used to verify the purity of both these products reflect the leading edge of this technology. These are packaged in glass or poly bottles containing from 5 to 50 grams of product.

Each bottle is purged with inert gas prior to sealing. Bottles are packaged in appropriate cushioning and a fiberboard cartooon. A certificate of analysis is provided to each lot shipped. These high purity borons manufactured by the company are attracting global users resulting in increased sales for 3M across the world.

What’s the High Purity Boron Market Scenario?

In the recent years, high purity boron has been gaining increasing adoption in semiconductor industry and in laser technology. Addition of small amounts of high purity boron can modify the electrical properties of semiconductor materials.

High purity boron is relatively expensive as compared to the regular variant and is usually sold in powdered form. Rising scope of application of high purity boron such as a cleaning agent in smelting process of copper and steel alloy, to remove gas is likely to influence growth of high purity boron market. They can also be used to produce borides, in medicine, and in ceramic industries.

High purity boron sales are expected to gain high traction in the coming years, owing to increasing use as raw material for the control rod of atomic reactor and as catalyst in organic synthetic process. Insolubility of high purity boron in water, alcohol, hydrochloric acid, and ether is the key demand driving determinant.

Top high purity boron suppliers are focusing on the development of enriched products for specific applications. Emerging trends of incorporating nano-materials across various industries are likely to expand the application potential of high purity born which in turn favors the market growth.

A new report by Fact.MR, about the global high purity boron market, provides a comprehensive outlook of the industry trends. Sharp-eyed analysis of the changing global needs and consumption of high purity boron are few of the prime factors impacting market growth

High purity metal industry experiences the pressure of providing better performance, quality, and affordability. High purity boron is highly sought after in the electronics industry. Further, it is utilized as a semiconductor dopant (for monocrystalline silicon doping), target material, coating or hardening agent, oxygen scavenger, refractory additive and a neutron absorber in nuclear reactor controls. Boron carbide is used in light-weight armor applications for military purposes.

Absent in free form, boron is naturally found as compounds of borates, colemanite, and orthoboric acid. Worldwide industries utilize mainly four forms of borate minerals including colemanite, kernite, tincal, and ulexite to produce different forms of boron. Turkey and the United States hold the largest resources of boron, followed by North America, South America, Europe, and Asia.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, Approximately 70% of all deposits present in Turkey are colemanite. The deposits present in the U.S. consist majorly of tincal, kernite, and borates contained in brines, and to a lesser extent ulexite and colemanite. It has been estimated that at the current level of boron consumption, the world resources are adequate for the future utilization.

Manufacturers deliver different grades of high purity boron starting from 99% to 99.9999% according to the end-user application. The highest purity levels are also sold under the name of ultra-high purity boron. As demand for high purity metals is rising, only a number of global manufacturers are dominating the global. However, other specialty chemical providers are gradually entering the global market with different purity grades of boron.

Some of the leading high purity boron suppliers include SB Boron, H.C. Starck GmbH, Dandong Chemical Engineering Institute (DCEI), CRS Chemicals, Baoding Zhongpuruituo Technology, New Metals and Chemicals Ltd., Tangshan Weihao Magnesium Powder, Yingkou Tanyun Chemical Research Institute Corporation, YingKou Liaobin Fine Chemicals, Liaoning Pengda Technology, and SkySpring Nanomaterials Inc. among others.

Disruptive Growth of Semiconductor Industry to Fuel Utilization

According to the World Semiconductor Trade Statistics’ (WSTS) latest forecast, the global semiconductor market is expected to reach US$ 451 billion in 2018, representing 9.5% of overall market growth. Rising penetration of artificial intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud based technology has fuelled the use of optoelectronics and sensors. Increased adoption of these devices has led to the rapid growth of the semiconductors industry.

High purity boron is used in the manufacturing of silicon wafers where it is one of the elements used in the doping process along with other metals such as phosphorous and gallium. With the growing utilization of semiconductors, demand for high purity metals including boron is likely to rise in the foreseeable future.

