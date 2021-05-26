Home/Business/ High Purity Alumina Market to grow at a robust CAGR of 15% by 2026

High Purity Alumina Market to grow at a robust CAGR of 15% by 2026 The High Purity Alumina Market was valued at ~ US$ 1.1 Bn in 2017, and is anticipated to expand at a robust CAGR of ~15% during the forecast period.