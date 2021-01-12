High Purity Alumina Market 2020 – Global Industry Analysis Size Share Growth Trends and Forecast – Altech Chemicals Ltd, Alcoa Corporation, ORBITE TECHNOLOGIES INC., Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd)
Global high purity alumina market is expected to an estimated value of USD 16.21 billion by 2026, registering a healthy CAGR of 20.50% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed due to technology advancement and rising demand for HPA globally.
Few of the major competitors currently working in the global high purity alumina market are Altech Chemicals Ltd, Alcoa Corporation, ORBITE TECHNOLOGIES INC., Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd., BAIKOWSKI, Nippon Light Metal Co.,Ltd, RUSAL, Xuan Cheng Jing Rui New Material Co.,Ltd, Oxide India, Zibo Honghe Chemical Co., Ltd., Hebei Heng Bo new material Polytron Technologies Inc, and others.
By Purity level
- 4N Purity Level
- 5N Purity Level
- 6N Purity Level
By Application
- LED
- Semiconductor
- Phosphor
- Sapphire
- Others
By End use
- Electronics
- Laptops/Tablets
- Mobile Phones
- . UPS
- . Others
- Automotive
- Electric Vehicle
- Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles
- Others
- Middle East and Africa
- North America
- South America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope High Purity Alumina market
Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of High Purity Alumina Market.
Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of High Purity Alumina
Chapter 4: Presenting High Purity Alumina Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.
Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018
Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of High Purity Alumina market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile
Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.
Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source
