High Pressure Processing (HPP) Food Market Technological Trends, Growth Opportunity and Demand Outlook 2021 – 2025

Global High Pressure Processing (HPP) Food Market – Analysis By Product Type, Distribution Channel, By Region, By Country (2020 Edition): Market Insights, Outlook Post Covid-19 Pandemic (2020-2025)

The key insights of the High Pressure Processing (HPP) Food Market report have been presented through the frameworks of SWOT and Porters Five Forces Analysis. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, valve type, technology, size, End User. Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.

The Global High Pressure Processing (HPP) Food was valued at USD 15523.36 Million in the year 2019. High Pressure Processing (HPP) is cold pasteurization in pure water; it uses ultra-high pressure purified water to keep packaged food pathogen-free to stay fresh longer. At very high pressures bacteria such as Listeria, E. coli, and Salmonella are inactivated.

The Major players in the market are identified through revenues determined through primary and secondary research with the annual and financial reports of the top manufacturers; Hormel Foods, Cargill, FresherTech HPP, Avure Technologies, Hiperbaric, Espuna, Campofrio Food Group, Motivatit Seafoods, Hain Celestial.

Global High Pressure Processing (HPP) Food Market Segmentation:

The market is also expected to register huge growth in demand post COVID-19 pandemic situation attributable to factors including presence of advanced technology, high disposable income and growing demand of household appliances. With technical advancements and rapidly growing demand in the IIOT technology, the market growth of valves is expected to grow significantly.

The report analyses the High Pressure Processing (HPP) Food by Product Type (Meat & Poultry Products, Juices & Beverages, Fruits & vegetables, Seafood Products, Others)

The report assesses the High Pressure Processing (HPP) Food by Distribution Channel (Supermarket/Hypermarket, Convenience Stores, Online Retails, Others)

Legislative measures to enforce standards of health and hygiene are anticipated to fuel the market, along with better-informed consumers, and new food processing practices and products. Also, companies involved in drink processing, and food packaging and sterilization are adapting to evolving regulations, which will drive the market. The demand for food processing equipment is driven by escalating demand for highly advanced equipment, manufactured using latest technology by restaurateurs coupled with growing awareness among commercial food service providers regarding the availability of latest, well updated food equipment. These factors are anticipated to propel the market in the forecast period.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), and market share and growth rate of High Pressure Processing (HPP) Food Market these regions, from 2019 to 2025 (forecast), covering North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) and ROW.

The rapid growth of population in the developing countries like China and India are responsible for ready-to-eat food options that fit the urban life style, which is augmenting the global high pressure processing food market value. The food processing industry is characterized by intense competition, with the most reliable firms performing well by focusing on efficiency in terms of fast processing and distribution.

Rising urbanization rate, growing young population in APAC region, changing lifestyle, surging net disposable income and increasing number of households with nuclear family are some of the factors driving the demand for Global HPP Food Market. Economic factors like rising net disposable income in developing countries such as India, China, Brazil and UAE are major factor backing the growth of food processing industry in these countries.

North America is the leading region in High Pressure Processing (HPP) Food market. The increasingly fast paced lives of people in North America region, which led them to choose a quick fix for their meal requirement drives the sales of restaurants. Moreover, the growth was further supplemented by the increasing per capita income and burgeoning number of urbanized population, rising usage of social media, mobile ordering along with technological advancements applied by big brands in their businesses to study consumer behaviour further propel the food processing solutions market.

