High Power LED Market 2021 Analysis by Top Manufacturers – OSRAM Opto Semiconductors GmbH, Lumileds Holding B.V., Broadcom Inc.

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the High Power LED Market including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for High Power LED investments from 2021 till 2025.

The high power led market is expected to register a CAGR of over 4% over the forecast period (2020 – 2025).

Inquire for Sample Copy of this Report:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/01091746223/high-power-led-market-growth-trends-and-forecast-2020-2025/inquiry?Mode=07

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global High Power LED Market: OSRAM Opto Semiconductors GmbH, Lumileds Holding B.V., Broadcom Inc., Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, Cree Inc., LG Innotek Co. Ltd., Everlight Electronics Co. Ltd., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Seoul Semiconductor Co. Ltd., Moritex Corporation, Plessey Semiconductors Ltd. and others.

Key Market Trends

Increasing Adoption of High Power LED in Automotive Lighting Boosting the Market’s Growth



– With the introduction of high power LEDs, there has been considerable innovation in the automotive lighting industry. LEDs have the advantage of being much brighter and smaller than traditional lamps.

– The growing demand for high power LED lights in automotive interior and exterior applications, such as fog lights, position lights, headlights, ambient lighting, and dashboard lights is boosting the automotive application. The volume of high-power LEDs used for this application has been growing each year.

– The shift to high power LEDs brings better lighting to car owners. LEDs represent an automotive visual revolution, an enhancement in technology which brings increased safe driving factor.

– For instance, LED plays an essential role in digital lighting solutions, where the vehicle lighting is directly connected to active safety systems. Under digital lighting, the entire lighting system is connected to the other systems of the vehicle such as vision systems, navigation, and emergency safety functions which enable the situation where there is a level of autonomy achieved while driving.

– This lighting technology will display information to the driver on the road itself as well as provide other users with information about the intended movements of the vehicle. This technology will eventually be used for autonomous driving and connected transportation.

– LEDs are used widely in both standard and luxury automobiles. Even commercial vehicles have leveraged this automotive lighting technology for the high levels of efficiency it offers.

– Moreover, as automotive lighting systems become more intelligent, demand for the high efficacy and unsurpassed reliability of the highest grade LED components is expected to grow over the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific is Expected to Witness the Highest Growth Rate



– Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth rate owing to the growing adoption of high power LED lights in general lighting applications, mainly in India and China.

– In India, the government has implemented a series of policies and programs to support the development of the LED lighting industry, among which the most important is SLNP (Street Light National Program)which is an initiative to 21 million streetlights with LED.

– According to yo the Power Minister of India, India is expected to be the first country in the world to use LEDs for all lighting needs by 2019, which would help the nation save over INR 40,000 crore a year.

– In China, the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), and the Ministry of Finance (MOF) have taken several measures to administer subsidies for proliferating LED lighting products.

– The Japanese government’s long term goals incorporate the lighting projects and infrastructure related to the 2020 Olympics. Thus, the construction of numerous public buildings, general buildings, transportation, and gymnasiums is continually going on. The government plans to introduce LED lighting in these projects to attract international attention.

– Additionally, many Japanese LED lighting manufacturers demonstrated high power LED bay lights, billboard lights, and four-meter LED tubes at Lighting Japan 2015. The country is witnessing a strong demand for high power LED luminaires, which are capable of assisting commercial applications in saving long term costs.

– Furthermore, various smart city development projects are in the pipeline in countries such as China and India, which are anticipated to generate demand for high power LED lights. For instance, China aims to encourage 100 new smart cities from 2016 to 2020 to lead the country’s urban planning and development. According to a report released by the Indian Minister of Urban and Housing Affairs, 148 projects have been completed until January 2018 under India’s Smart Cities Mission.

Browse the report description and TOC:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/01091746223/high-power-led-market-growth-trends-and-forecast-2020-2025?Mode=07

Latest Developments:

– August 2019 – Lumileds, a global vendor in innovative lighting solutions, announced the LUXEON 5050 Square LES (Light Emitting Surface) LED, a square, multi-die emitter that offers industry-leading flux and efficacy for directional lighting applications. The LUXEON 5050 Square builds on the legacy of the LUXEON 5050 Round emitter as the go-to solution for downlights and streetlights, while boosting flux by 25% and providing the highest efficacy of any 5050 packages on the market.

– August 2019 – LG Innotek announced that the company has developed “Nexlide-HD (High Definition)”, flexible three-dimensional lighting for cars which emits bright and uniform light from five directions. It is an automotive lighting module made by attaching a number of LED packages to the thin substrate.

Influence of the High Power LED Market Report:

-Comprehensive assessment of all opportunities and risk in the High Power LED market.

-High Power LED market recent innovations and major events.

-Detailed study of business strategies for growth of the High Power LED market-leading players.

-Conclusive study about the growth plot of High Power LED market for forthcoming years.

-In-depth understanding of High Power LED market-particular drivers, constraints and major micro markets.

-Favourable impression inside vital technological and market latest trends striking the High Power LED market.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

-Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

-Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

-Analytical Tools: The Global High Power LED Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Customization of the Report: This report can be customized as per your needs for additional data up to 3 companies or countries or 40 analyst hours.

Please connect with our sales team (sales@marketinsightsreports.com ).

Purchase Full Report:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/report/purchase/01091746223?mode=su?Mode=07

How we have factored the effect of Covid-19 in our report:

All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supplychain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

About Us:

MarketInsightsReports provides syndicated market research on industry verticals including Healthcare, Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc. MarketInsightsReports provides global and regional market intelligence coverage, a 360-degree market view which includes statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.

Contact Us:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) – Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

sales@marketinsightsreports.com | irfan@marketinsightsreports.com