High-performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC) Market Outlook, Industry Demand and Supply, Key Prospects, Pricing Strategies, Forecast and Top Manufacturers Analysis Report
The global high-performance liquid chromatography (HPLC) market size is expected to reach USD 6.39 Billion in 2028 at a steady CAGR, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. In March 2020, Thermo Fisher Scientific launched an advanced analytical instrument Vanquish Core HPLC systems. This system helps to improve laboratory workflows by automatically monitoring and determining solvent and waste levels.
The overall information offered by the report is based on thorough research on the latest market trends, development plans, growth patterns, and regulatory policies. Alongside offering an in-depth analysis of the recent events that took place in the High-performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC) industry, such as technological upgradation and new product launches, the report lays stress on the consequences of these events on the market. Also, the report is the latest document assessing the dynamic changes occurring in the market and fluctuating trends with regard to the COVID-19 pandemic. The global health crisis has led to a severe economic downturn worldwide. However, the latest report elaborates on the current COVID-19 impact on the global economy, as well as this specific business vertical, with an in-depth analysis of the present and future effects of the outbreak. Our analysts speculate that the High-performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC) market will regain traction in the post-COVID-19 market situation.
The latest study is inclusive of an in-depth analysis of the economic status of the global High-performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC) market and examines the most important regions constituting the global market. It further details on the most lucrative and growth-oriented regions, top market rivals, diversified product types, and a large number of end-use industries. Additionally, the study includes a detailed summary of the current market scenario, which is vastly impacted by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Key players operating in the global High-performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC) market are Waters Corporations, Agilent Technologies, Inc., Shimadzu Corporation, Thermo Fisher, PerkinElmer, GE Healthcare, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Merck Millipore, Hitachi, and Showa Denko k.k.
For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global high-performance liquid chromatography market based on product, application, end-use, and region:
- Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
- Instruments
- Systems
- Detectors
- Pumps
- Others
- Accessories
- Consumables
- Instruments
- Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
- Clinical Research
- Forensic
- Diagnostics
- Others
- End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
- Pharma and Bio-pharmaceutical Companies
- Contract Research Organizations
- Academic Institutions
- Others
- Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2018–2028)
- North America
- S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Russia
- K.
- Germany
- France
- BENELUX
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Rest of APAC
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Rest of LATAM
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Israel
- Rest of MEA
Key Features of the Report:
- Holistic view of the High-performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC) market and key segments
- Examination and identification of the growth prospects, market drivers and trends, and potential opportunities
- Assessment and analysis of the micro and macro-economic factors
- Competitive landscape benchmarking
- Extensive regional analysis
- Product types and application spectrum segmentation and analysis
