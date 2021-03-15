High-Performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC) Assay Kits Market with Top Leading Vendors Immundiagnostik AG, ERRECI, EagleBio, Bio-Rad Laboratories

High-performance liquid chromatography (HPLC) is a type of liquid chromatography. HPLC is a technologically advanced form of column chromatography. It is a commonly preferred technique for identification, quantification, and separation of components from a mixture. This technique is widely used for the analysis of active pharmaceutical ingredients in drug products.

Global High-Performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC) Assay Kits Market Key Players:-

o Immundiagnostik AG

o ERRECI

o EagleBio

o Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

The High-Performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC) assay kit is used for in vitro diagnostic and measurement of hemoglobin A1c in blood specimens. Hemoglobin A1c measurements are important for the clinical management of diabetes. HPLC assay kits ensure accurate determination of vitamins, timely diagnosis of cardiovascular risks, and comprehensive analysis of oxidative stress. In high-performance liquid chromatography, a sample mixture is pumped at high pressure through the chromatographic column. The solvent is forced under high pressure of up to 400 atmospheres through the column.

Global High-Performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC) Assay Kits Market by Application:-

o Vitamin Profile

o Protein Analysis

o Cardiovascular & Oxidative Stress Research

o Bone Metabolism Research

o Metabolic Disease

Global High-Performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC) Assay Kits Market by End-user:-

o Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Industries

o Diagnostic Laboratories

o Academic & Research Institutes

Geography of Global High-Performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC) Assay Kits Market:-

o North America

o Europe

o the Asia Pacific

o Middle East

o Latin America

The report gives a prediction of upcoming Global High-Performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC) Assay Kits Market trends

