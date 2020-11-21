High Performance Fiber Market Demand, Analysis, Development Factors, Overview with Manufacturers- AGY, Honeywell International Inc., Teijin Carbon Europe GmbH, SRO Group

DBMR published a new study on the Global High Performance Fiber Market exclusive insights, Opportunities and revenue size estimation and growth factors. High Performance Fiber Market report aims to deliver an opportunity for companies to recognize the modern trends, market size, growth, share, segments, manufacturers, and technologies, future road map and 2026 forecast. The Study is segmented by major and emerging countries having high potential and elaborates qualitative and quantitative information including market size breakdown by revenue and volume (if applicable).The study precisely caters drivers, restrains to capture changing market dynamics affected in current scenario. To reach market size forecast and growth estimation various important metrics are considered like SWOT analysis of players, all recent developments, upcoming launches, joint ventures, merger and accusations of industry relevant players.

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected every aspect of life worldwide. The pandemic has affected every segment of the market, along with bringing disruption in the supply chain, demands & trends, and financial difficulties. The report covers the initial and future assessment of the COVID-19 impact on the market.

High Performance Fiber Market Outlook:

Global high performance fiber market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 26.04 billion by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The rise in the market value can be attributed to the rising demand for greater safety & security, demand in renewable energy market and the need for lightweight and fuel efficient materials.

High-performance fibers are manufactured for specialized use, due to its requirement in varied applications. These fibers are credited with chemical resistance, electrical conductivity, resistance to tear, robustness and also with exceptional weight to strength ratio. There is growing demand of high-performance fibers for applications such as filtration, nonwoven, construction & infrastructure, electronics, alternative energy, sporting goods, automotive, medical and aerospace & defense.

The top key players profiled in this report include: AGY, Bally Ribbon Mills, 3B – the fibreglass company, Solvay, DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Honeywell International Inc., The InterTech Group, Inc., JEC Group, KUREHA CORPORATION, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Sarla Performance Fibers Limited, SRO Group, Teijin Carbon Europe GmbH, TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC., TOYOBO CO., LTD, W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc., Yantai Tayho Advanced Materials Co.,Ltd., Zhongfu Shenying Carbon Fiber Co., Ltd. and many more.

Market Drivers:

Rise in the demand for lightweight and fuel efficient materials can act as a driver for the market

Demand in renewable energy market can also act as a driver for the market

Rising demand for greater safety & security among the population which boosts the market growth

Increasing demand from transportation industry; this factor will also act as a driver for the market

Market Restraints:

High Investment in R&D; this factor will act as a restraint for the market growth

High-Cost of high performance fibers hampers the market growth

Global High Performance Fiber Market Segmentation:

By Type

Carbon Fibers Pitch-Based Carbon Fiber PAN-Based Carbon Fiber Rayon-Based Carbon Fibers

Polybenzimidazole (PBI)

Aramid

Liquid Crystalline Polyesters (LCP)

Fluoropolymer fibers

Polyphenylene Sulfide Fiber (PPS)

Melamine Fibers

Ceramic Fibers

High-Strength PE Fibers Ultra-High-Molecular-Weight Polyethylene (UHMWPE) HDPE Fibers

Glass Fibers

Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE)

Polybenzoxazole (PBO)

Polyphenylene Benzobisthiazole (PBZT)

Polyimide (PI)

Ceramics

Others

By Application

Flexible technical textiles

High-strength ropes

Rigid composites

Others

By End-User

Construction & Building

Electronics & Telecommunication

Aerospace & Defense

Textile

Automotive

Sporting Goods

Others

Focal Points of the Report:

Market Coverage: This section of the report gives a detailed account of the key manufacturers, market segments, product scope, product range, forecast period, and application landscape.

Executive Summary: This chapter focuses on the market growth rate, significant market drivers and restraints, current market trends, and competitive outlook.

Regional Analysis: This section delves into the latest import and export trends of the market, production and consumption ratio, the leading market players in each region, and revenue generation.

Manufacturers’ Portfolio: Complete portfolios of all the local and global manufacturers, along with the SWOT analysis, production value and capacity, product catalogue, and other important details of their businesses, constitute this section of the report.

Table of Content: Global High Performance Fiber Market

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope of The Report

Part 03: Global High Performance Fiber Market Landscape

Part 04: Global High Performance Fiber Market Sizing

Part 05: Global High Performance Fiber Market Segmentation By Product

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers and Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Vendor Analysis

Key Regions and Countries Studied in this report:

North America (The US, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, the UK, and Rest of the World)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil and Rest of Latin America.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, the UAE, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

The research provides answers to the following key questions:

What is the estimated growth rate of the market for the forecast period 2020–2026? What will be the market size during the estimated period? What are the key driving forces responsible for shaping the fate of the High Performance Fiber market during the forecast period? Who are the major market vendors and what are the winning strategies that have helped them occupy a strong foothold in the High Performance Fiber market? What are the prominent market trends influencing the development of the High Performance Fiber market across different regions? What are the major threats and challenges likely to act as a barrier in the growth of the High Performance Fiber market? What are the major opportunities the market leaders can rely on to gain success and profitability?

