HIGH PERFORMANCE DATA ANALYTICS (HPDA) MARKET A GLOBAL STRATEGIC BUSINESS REPORT BY TOP KEY PLAYERS INTEL CORPORATION; CISCO; IBM CORPORATION; CRAY INC.; TABLEAU SOFTWARE AND OTHERS

Global high performance data analytics (HPDA) market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 235.48 billion by 2026, registering a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increased focus and need for providing real-time analysis of large sets of data.

List of few players are-: Intel Corporation; Cisco; IBM Corporation; Cray Inc.; TABLEAU SOFTWARE; Software AG; Teradata; Oracle; Atos SE; Red Hat, Inc.; Microsoft; Juniper Networks, Inc.; Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP; SAP SE; SAS Institute Inc.; MicroStrategy Incorporated; Dell; Google; Datameer, Inc.; Splunk Inc. and ALTERYX, INC.

Global High Performance Data Analytics (HPDA) Market By Component (Hardware, Software, Services), Data Type (Unstructured, Semi-Structured, Structured), Deployment Model (On-Premises, On-Demand), Industry Vertical (BFSI, Government & Defense, Manufacturing, Academia & Research, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Media & Entertainment, Energy & Utility, Retail & Consumer Goods, Transportation & Logistics, IT & Telecommunications, Others)

South America

North America

Middle east and Africa

Asia and Pacific region

Europe

Part 01: High Performance Data Analytics (HPDA) Market Overview

Part 02: Manufacturers Profiles

Part 03: Global High Performance Data Analytics (HPDA) Market Competition, by Players

Part 04: Global High Performance Data Analytics (HPDA) Market Size by Regions

Part 05: North America High Performance Data Analytics (HPDA) Revenue by Countries

Part 06: Europe High Performance Data Analytics (HPDA) Revenue by Countries

Part 07: Asia-Pacific High Performance Data Analytics (HPDA) Revenue by Countries

Part 08: South America High Performance Data Analytics (HPDA) Revenue by Countries

Part 09: Middle East and Africa Revenue High Performance Data Analytics (HPDA) by Countries

