High-performance Computing Market Overview by New Technology Developments, Demand and Scope 2021 to 2026

The high-performance computing market is expected to witness a CAGR of 6.13% over the forecast period from 2021 – 2026. Factors, such as increasing investments in the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), artificial intelligence (AI), and engineering, which demand electronic design automation (EDA), are likely to drive the market over the forecast period. The market has been augmented by the continued investment from hardware providers to develop solutions that support these capabilities. The surging demand for short product development cycles (PLCs), along with a need to maintain persistent quality, becomes nearly impossible to address in real-time without using the right tools and advanced technologies. The adoption of HPC systems with computer-aided engineering software for high-fidelity modeling simulation is on the rise among various industries, such as automotive and healthcare robotics.

– Physical simulation, optimization, and machine learning (ML) in varied industrial applications, including financial modeling and life science simulation, are some of the examples where HPC plays a critical role in solving complex problems within time. Additionally, the regulatory requirements for energy consumption, sustainability and safety, and the cost pressure are at the top across the world, which is rapidly increasing, resulting in increased complexity for the engineers in the field for development. In the aerospace and defense sector, the companies are highly emphasizing on reducing the production cost with increased production rate. HPC software solutions enable these companies to provide accurate multi-scale and multi-physics simulation solutions by leveraging the simulation at the design phase, cutting off physical testing.

Competitive Landscape

The competitive rivalry in the high-performance computing market is high and is highly fragmented. Market incumbents, such as Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Advanced Micro Devices Inc., Intel Corporation, NEC Corporation, and IBM Corporation, have considerable influence on the overall market. Vendors of high-performance computing are increasingly focusing on delivering enhanced solutions that can cater to various requirements.

– June 2020 – AMD announced multiple new high-performance computing wins for AMD EPYC processors, including that AMD now powers the seventh fastest supercomputer in the world and four of the 50 highest-performance systems on the bi-annual TOP500 list. Momentum for AMD EPYC processors in health research and advanced science continues to rise with the latest installations at Purdue University, Indiana University, and CERN, and high-performance computing (HPC) cloud instances from Amazon Web Services, Google, and Oracle Cloud.

– April 2020 – HPE announced that it is accelerating Vaccine Research for COVID-19 with High-Performance Computing and AI. Scientists in labs rely on the massive computing power of HPC and supercomputers to run complex mathematical models, which translates vast volumes of evolving COVID-19 data into simulations of biological and chemical processes. These simulations advance the understanding of the new strain of the virus and the complex interactions of the human body down to the micro-level, to significantly accelerate the development of new treatments and measures.

Life Science and Healthcare is Expected to Witness Significant Growth

– According to HPC Wire, advances in genomics, precision medicine, the widespread adoption of electronic health records (EHRs) and digital imaging, and the increasing proliferation of medical IoT and mobile devices have resulted in an explosive growth of structured and unstructured healthcare-related data. For instance, it is expected that by 2020, the amount of medical data that is being generated in the world will double by every 73 days, where a typical healthcare consumer in the developed countries is expected to contribute to this by creating 1,200 terabytes of data in a lifetime.

– With the increased need for fast-pace data analysis in the healthcare system, healthcare has been at the forefront of technology adoption over the past two decades. Moreover, the need to expedite drug discovery and genomics-related study has been among the other factors that have complemented the adoption of high-performance solutions. The demand for a software solution that precisely suits the need of the healthcare and life sciences is capable of going through the existing EHR and other electronic data sets to provide the bigger picture of the healthcare sector services.

– The adoption of AI in the medical sector, to help the healthcare professionals in diagnostics, has been a massive enabler to the approval of these solutions in the industry application. For instance, AI Image recognition has been an enormous enabler for the doctor’s inaccurate diagnosis of cancer or other such diseases but going through a vast set of collected data to conclude. Such systems have been crucial in reducing the already existing workload in the sector. Moreover, software plays a critical role in utilizing the potential of the HPC and supercomputing capabilities by building a healthcare professional platform that enables the core components necessary for precision medicine.

– Additionally, these also bring the power to offer the data scientists the insights beyond the image and sequence analysis and enable computational modeling. The researchers become able to use the analytics tools, machine-learning frameworks extended to big-graph analytics. Genomic Analysis, Molecular Dynamics, Clinical trial Simulation of drugs, and Medical imaging are few of the significant application that has experienced an expedited adoption of HPC capabilities. Vendors with prior experience and a platform that offers data privacy and secrecy are better placed in the competitive scenario in the industry segment. The end-users are highly regulated and are impacted by the goodwill.

North America is Expected to Hold Major Share

– The North American region is known for its early adoption of advanced technologies driven by healthy technology development in the United States and Canada. Amid the ongoing outbreak of COVID-19, Forbes has mentioned high-performance computing as one of the most valuable weapons against the fight. As of April 13, 2020, there were more than 5,60,000 active coronavirus cases in the country. Whereas, the figure crossed the count of 24,000 in Canada. In response to this, in April 2020, the Federal Government initiated a COVID-19 High-Performance Computing Consortium to bring together governments, industries, and academia, and provide access to the powerful high-performance computing resources. Such developments are expected to fast-track opportunities in the healthcare sector.

– This consortium has access to over 366 petaflops with a total computing power of 2,839,772 CPU cores and 36,058 Nvidia GPUs, and more resources are being added. This is being done with the collaboration of almost all the key HPC vendors in the country along with several national laboratories, such as Argonne National Laboratory, Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, Los Alamos National Laboratory, Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL), and Sandia National Laboratories contributing resources and compute power. To date, the ORNL has conducted more than 8,000 possible compound simulations for those that bind to the coronavirus’s main spike protein.

– With the presence of key players in the market, including NVIDIA, HPE, IBM, Microsoft, and AMD, the demand for high-performance computing in the region is expected to witness significant growth. In February 2020, the US Department of Defense announced to upgrade all of its high-performance computing (HPC) solution for performing complex calculations by investing over USD 26.5 million to Cray under HPC Modernization program. In this agreement, the company has mentioned providing Cray HPC-optimized software stack, consisting of Cray Linux Environment and Cray Programing Environment and the Cray XC50 supercomputer system.

– The White Houses Budget for the fiscal year 2021 proposed an investment of over USD 475 million for exascale computing to secure its place as the leading country (United States) in supercomputer space. The investment is also aimed to achieve a fivefold improvement in application performance over the Summit system at the Oak Ridge Leadership Computing Facility in the United States. Moreover, the US Navy Department of Defense Supercomputing Resource Centre in Mississippi has mentioned looking forward to installing the Cray-AMD HPC system to be the most powerful supercomputer in US DoD to date. The 12.8 petaflop machine is designed to provide users from all the services and Defense agencies and is estimated to enter production early in the fiscal year 2021.

–Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

–Key Market Features: The report evaluates key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

–Analytical Tools: The Global High-performance Computing Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

