High-Performance Computing (HPC) Market is Expected to Reach USD 54.4 Billion by 2027

According to BlueWeave Consulting, the global high-performance computing market is estimated to have reached USD 37.1 billion in 2020 and is further projected to reach USD 54.4 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% during 2021-2027 (forecast period). The growing need for high-efficiency computing, continued diversification, and expansion of the IT industry, advances in virtualization, and rising preference for hybrid High-Performance Computing (HPC) solutions are some of the factors expected to fuel the growth of the market. The ability of HPC systems to process large volumes of data at higher speeds is prompting government agencies, defense agencies, academic institutions, energy companies, and utilities to adopt HPC systems, which also bodes well for the growth of the HPC market.

Life Science and healthcare is expected to witness significant growth

According to HPC Wire, advances in genomics, precision medicine, the widespread adoption of electronic health records (EHRs) and digital imaging, and the increasing proliferation of medical IoT and mobile devices have resulted in an explosive growth of structured and unstructured healthcare-related data. With the increased need for fast-paced data analysis in the healthcare system, healthcare has been at the forefront of technology adoption over the past two decades. Moreover, the need to expedite drug discovery study has been among the other factors that have complemented the adoption of high-performance solutions. The adoption of AI in the medical sector, to help the healthcare professionals in diagnostics, has been a massive enabler to the approval of these solutions in the industry application.

Browse Sample Copy of the Report @https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com/global-high-performance-computing-(hpc)-market/report-sample

Growth Drivers

Emerging need for high-speed data processing with accuracy

The main factor driving the growth of the HPC market is the ability of HPC solutions to process large volumes of data with speed and accuracy. The industry verticals where applications are encountering slow and inefficient data processing issues include finance, medical, research, seismic exploration, and government and defense. The quick-paced nature of the financial market makes vitality crucial so that the derivative valuations are processed faster and more accurately. In the medical field, applications such as Computed Tomography (CT) scanning and Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) require quick, accurate results from the processing of complex algorithms. HPC helps them in reducing the compute time considerably and processes the CT and MRI data quickly and with accuracy.

Increasing focus on hybrid HPC solutions

With the growing demand for HPC solutions and increasing advancements in technology, organizations today are focusing on hybrid HPC solutions. IT teams are fiercely working on establishing a balance between cloud and on-premises HPC solutions. Enterprises are scaling out on-premises HPC resources as needed. Simultaneously, Cloud Service Providers (CSPs) have also started to offer turn-key HPC solution environments that are tailored to the specific workload needs of enterprises. A hybrid HPC solution results in better efficiencies. Apart from this, it also resolves security and privacy concerns as well as lowers the maintenance cost. Therefore, the increasing focus on hybrid HPC solutions is expected to provide tremendous opportunities for the growth of the HPC market.

Recent Development

In November 2020, AMD launched the AMD Ryzen Embedded V2000 series processor developed using 7nm process technology. The processor is used for embedded applications, such as Thin Client, MiniPC, and Edge systems.

In November 2020, Intel collaborated with HPE, an American multinational enterprise information technology company, and Argonne, a science and engineering research national laboratory operated by UChicago Argonne for Department of Energy, US. These companies collaborated to develop Aurora, an exascale computer system to drive scientific breakthroughs, innovation, and discovery.

In July 2020, HPE partnered with University of Edinburgh, EPCC, in Scotland. HPE offers end-to-end infrastructure, such as HPE and AI solutions, powered by HPE Apollo Systems and HPE Superdome Flex Servers.

Competitive landscape

Key players for the global high performance computingmarket includeLenovo, Cray, Nvidia, Atos SE, Advanced Micro Devices, Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Cisco Systems, Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Fujitsu, Intel Corporation, IBM Corporation, Sugon, Dassault Systems, Microsoft Corporation, Hitachi Ltd, Oracle Corporation & Other prominent players.Cloud computing is one of the potential factors responsible for the growth and rising adoption of HPC systems. Owing to this, various key players are focusing on acquisitions, mergers, and collaborations with major pioneers in the cloud computing market to introduce cloud computing or to provide cloud computing solutions in order to gain a competitive edge and enhance their product portfolio.

Scope of the Report

Attribute Details Years Considered Historical data – 2017-2020 Base Year – 2020 Forecast – 2021 – 2027 Facts Covered Revenue in USD Billion Market Coverage U.S, Canada, UK, Spain, Germany, Italy, France,United Kingdom, China, India, Japan, South-Korea, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa Product/Service Segmentation By component, deployment & end-use Key Players Key players for global high performance computingmarket include:Lenovo, Cray, Nvidia, Atos SE, Advanced Micro Devices, Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Cisco Systems, Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Fujitsu, Intel Corporation, IBM Corporation, Sugon, Dassault Systems, Microsoft Corporation, Hitachi Ltd, Oracle Corporation & Other prominent players.

Scope of the Report

By Component

Servers

Storage

Networking Devices

Software

Services

Cloud

Others

By Deployment

On-premise

Cloud

By End-use

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Gaming

Media & Entertainment

Retail

Transportation

Government & Defense

Education & Research

Manufacturing

Healthcare & Bioscience

Others

By Region

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Enquire Here for, Report Enquiry, Discount and Customization: https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com/global-high-performance-computing-(hpc)-market/enquire-before-purchase

About Us:

Blueweave Consulting offers a one-stop solution for your market intelligence needs for any service or product. You get well-researched comprehensive reports based on qualitative and quantitative data to put your business plan into action. Your well-informed and timely decisions using our reports avert situations of excessive risks and help you grow your business with optimum risk-return trade-off.

Contact Us: