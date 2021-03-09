High-performance Computing (HPC) Market Enhancement, Latest Trends, Growth and Opportunity during 2021 to 2025

The High-performance Computing (HPC) Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

“The high-performance computing market is expected to witness a CAGR of 6.13% over the forecast period from 2020 to 2025.”

Top Leading Companies of High-performance Computing (HPC) Market are Advanced Micro Devices Inc., NEC Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Sugon Information Industry Co. Ltd, Fujistu Ltd, Intel Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Dell Technologies Inc., Dassault Systemes SE, Lenovo Group Ltd, Amazon Web Series, NVIDIA Corporation and others.

Key Market Trends:

Life Science and Healthcare is Expected to Witness Significant Growth

– According to HPC Wire, advances in genomics, precision medicine, the widespread adoption of electronic health records (EHRs) and digital imaging, and the increasing proliferation of medical IoT and mobile devices have resulted in an explosive growth of structured and unstructured healthcare-related data. For instance, it is expected that by 2020, the amount of medical data that is being generated in the world will double by every 73 days, where a typical healthcare consumer in the developed countries is expected to contribute to this by creating 1,200 terabytes of data in a lifetime.

– With the increased need for fast-pace data analysis in the healthcare system, healthcare has been at the forefront of technology adoption over the past two decades. Moreover, the need to expedite drug discovery and genomics-related study has been among the other factors that have complemented the adoption of high-performance solutions. The demand for a software solution that precisely suits the need of the healthcare and life sciences is capable of going through the existing EHR and other electronic data sets to provide the bigger picture of the healthcare sector services.

