High-performance Computing (HPC) Market Disclosing Latest Advancements 2021- Fujitsu, Intel, IBM, Microsoft, Dell, Cray, Lenovo

The high-performance computing market is expected to witness a CAGR of 6.13% over the forecast period from 2021 – 2026

The high-performance computing market is expected to witness a CAGR of 6.13% over the forecast period from 2021 – 2026

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendors/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global High-performance Computing (HPC) Market: AMD, NEC, HPE, Sugon, Fujitsu, Intel, IBM, Microsoft, Dell, Cray, Lenovo, Amazon Web Services, Rackspace, and Others.

Industry News and Update:

– June 2020 – AMD announced multiple new high-performance computing wins for AMD EPYC processors, including that AMD now powers the seventh fastest supercomputer in the world and four of the 50 highest-performance systems on the bi-annual TOP500 list. Momentum for AMD EPYC processors in health research and advanced science continues to rise with the latest installations at Purdue University, Indiana University, and CERN, and high-performance computing (HPC) cloud instances from Amazon Web Services, Google, and Oracle Cloud.

– April 2020 – HPE announced that it is accelerating Vaccine Research for COVID-19 with High-Performance Computing and AI. Scientists in labs rely on the massive computing power of HPC and supercomputers to run complex mathematical models, which translates vast volumes of evolving COVID-19 data into simulations of biological and chemical processes. These simulations advance the understanding of the new strain of the virus and the complex interactions of the human body down to the micro-level, to significantly accelerate the development of new treatments and measures.

This report segments the Global High-performance Computing (HPC) Market on the basis of Types are:

Academic Research

Bio-Sciences

CAE

Defense

EDA/IT

Financial Services

Government

On the basis of Application, the Global High-performance Computing (HPC) Market is segmented into:

On-premise

Cloud

Investigator Observers Strong Growth in Specific Regions:

– North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)

–Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia)

–Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, India)

–South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia)

–The Middle East and Africa (UAE, Egypt, South Africa)

