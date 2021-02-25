High Performance Alloys Market Competitive Research And Precise Outlook 2021 To 2026

The report is designed to provide a holistic view of the High Performance Alloys market 2021-2026. It provides the industry overview with market growth analysis with a historical & futuristic perspective for the following parameters; revenue, demands, and supply data (as applicable). High-level interpretation of High Performance Alloys market attributes using proprietary tools such as the Penetration Mapping Index, and other successful representational tools such as Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, SWOT, PESTEL, Ansoff’s Matrix, etc. Regional estimates and forecasts & trend analysis for each country and region are also available in the study. The impact of the COVID-19, and also forecasts its recovery post-COVID-19. The report also presents forecasts for High Performance Alloys investments from 2021 till 2026.

Precision Castparts Corporation, Sumitomo Metal Industries, Allegheny Technologies Limited, Alcoa, Carpenter Technology Corporation, ThyssenKrupp, Eramet Group, Aperam, AMG, Haynes International, QuesTek Innovations, Boway, Doncasters Group, VSMPO, Hitachi Metals, High Performance Alloys, Fushun Special Steel, Olin Brass, Nippon Yakin Kogyo, BAO TI GROUP, ANSTEEL, CATC, AT&M

According to this study, over the next five years, the High Performance Alloys market will register a 1.9%% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 24700 million by 2025, from $ 22940 million in 2019.

The superior chemical and mechanical properties, resistance to heat and corrosion, high tensile strength, and inertness towards alkaline chemicals are some of the key properties that have increased the applications of high-performance alloys across several end-user industries including aerospace, electronics, oil and gas, and gas turbines. These characteristics help in extending the life cycle of the equipment that are made using these materials. High-performance alloys also offer improved heat and sound insulation. They contribute to minimise weight and increase fuel efficiency, and are easy to handle, design, shape, and repair.

The demand for high-performance alloys is expected to be high in the aerospace industry. This is because manufacturing aircraft require materials that operate at elevated temperatures. High-performance alloys provide resistance against fatigue load, creep, Heat, crack, and corrosion. They also offer superior mechanical strength. High-performance alloys are also used in the manufacturing of gas turbines, which find applications in marine propulsion, commercial and military aircraft, and power generation. This is because gas turbines need materials that offer high tensile strength and excellent fatigue and corrosion resistance, which high-performance alloys provide. Moreover, the demand for alloys is also high in the automotive industry. Engine components such as pistons, brake calipers, valve guides, and chassis are made from high-performance alloys.

High-performance alloys face challenges in the manufacturing process. They generate heat during machining and this accumulated high temperature interferes with the cutting process of the alloys, causing them to be damaged or deformed. Additionally, the shapes of parts of high-performance alloys make them difficult to be held securely for machining. The finishing operations and the floor space required for machining, add to the cost of these alloys, states a TMR analyst. The increased cost of high-performance alloys is leading to a higher preference for conventional alloys.

This report segments the global High Performance Alloys Market based on Types are:

Superalloy

Corrosion-resistant

Electronic

Wear-resistant

Others

Aerospace

IGT (electricity)

IGT (mechanical)

Industrial

Automotive

Oil & Gas

Regions are covered By High Performance Alloys Market Report 2021 to 2026.

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

North America (USA, Canada, and Mexico).

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and, Italy).

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and, Southeast Asia).

The Total Addressable Market (TAM) For estimating the market size two approaches are used: Bottom-up and Top-down approach. In the Bottom-up approach, the consumption of in the various segments is taken into account. The regional, segment-wise, and end-user uptake/consumption is taken into account for this approach. This is then totaled to arrive at the TAM for this approach. In the Top-down approach, the company-wise production in terms of both value and volume is taken into account and totaled for arriving at the TAM. This data is then bifurcated based on the consumption in the various market segments.

