High Fructose Corn Syrup Market Explosive Factors of Revenue by Major Manufacturers | Archer Daniels Midland Company; Cargill, Incorporated; Tate & Lyle; Kerry Inc

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global high fructose corn syrup market are Archer Daniels Midland Company; Cargill, Incorporated; Global Sweeteners Holdings Limited; Ingredion Incorporated; Showa Sangyo Co., Ltd.; Tate & Lyle; Kerry Inc.; JAPAN CORN STARCH CO., LTD.; Roquette Frères; DAESANG Corporation; HUNGRANA KFT.; Baolingbao Biology Co., Ltd.; Sinofi Ingredients and Kasyap among others.

Global high fructose corn syrup market is expected to register a steady CAGR of 4.31% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the growing applications of the product amid an increasing consumption of packed/processed food products globally.

High fructose corn syrup is defined as a liquid sweetener that is formulated from corn starch; it is produced with the help of dividing corn in glucose molecules. Half of these molecules are subsequently transformed into fructose that is sweeter in taste as compared to glucose. This liquid sweetener finds its application in a variety of packed food and beverages, such as soft drinks, canned fruits, desserts, yogurts, baked & confectionary products, condiments and others.

Highlights following MARKET DRIVERS AND RESTRAINT:

Increasing demand for sweeteners due to a surge of food & beverages industry; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Cost-effective benefits of the product when used as a sugar substitute as compared to conventional sugar is expected to propel the growth of the market

Easy logistics and handling of the product because of its stability which makes it a convenient option for various food manufacturers is also expected to augment growth of the market

Increasing concerns regarding the diet intake and reduced consumption of sweetened products globally; this factor is expected to restrict the adoption rate

Growing adoption of zero calories sweetener as a substitute for high fructose corn syrup as it causes obesity, diabetes, increasing risk of cardiovascular diseases and digestive issues is also expected to restrain the growth of the market

High Fructose Corn Syrup Market share (regional, product, application, end-user) both in terms of volume and revenue along with CAGR

Key parameters which are driving this market and restraining its growth

What all challenges manufacturers will face as well as new opportunities and threats faced by them

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by your competitors and leading organizations

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have a comprehensive understanding of the “High Fructose Corn Syrup Market” and its commercial landscape

By Type (HFCS 42, HFCS 55, Others),

Application (Food & Beverages, Pharmaceutical, Others)

The HIGH FRUCTOSE CORN SYRUP report covers market shares for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America. The analysis of this report has been used to examine various segments that are relied upon to witness the quickest development based on the estimated forecast frame.

Key Developments in the Market:

In June 2018, JAPAN CORN STARCH CO., LTD. announced that they had received “Japanese Agricultural Standard” certification for their high-fructose corn syrup from the “Japan Grain Inspection Association”. The awarding of this certification enables them with the distribution of high-fructose corn syrup that meets the standards of “Japanese Agricultural Standard”

In February 2017, JAPAN CORN STARCH CO., LTD. announced that they had obtained a patent for their newly formulated product offering. The product in question is a high-fructose corn syrup termed as “HFCS 70”, which ensures that body maintains equal to fructose glucose liquid sugar utilized in major soft drinks while also maintaining the significant sweetness of fructose. This development will help in developing a new sweetening taste in its applicable food products

