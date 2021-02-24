High-End Accelerometer Market Set to Witness Massive Growth by 2025 | Safran Colibrys, Robert Bosch, Sensonor, Thales Group, Physical Logic

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the High-End Accelerometer Market including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for High-End Accelerometer investments from 2021 till 2025.

The high-end accelerometer market was valued at USD 210.92 million in 2019, and it is expected to reach a market value of USD 268.17million by 2025. to register a CAGR of 4.2% over the forecast period (2020 – 2025).

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global High-End Accelerometer Market: Safran Colibrys, Robert Bosch, Sensonor, Thales Group, Physical Logic, Honeywell, Tronics Group, Analog Devices, TE Connectivity (TE), STMicroelectronics, MEMSIC and others.

Key Market Trends

Tactical Applications to Hold Major Share

The limited number of measurements and the significantly high-cost of the system under test have historically generated demands on the part of tactical applications, such as military and aerospace customers for a high degree of reliability in accelerometer performance. When the high-end accelerometer is permanently integrated into the system for control and monitoring functions, the reliability requirements are intensified.

High-end accelerometers for tactical grade applications are mainly used in the defense and military sectors. These devices operate with bias stability of less than 1mg, with a working range of 20 to 100g and temperature range starting from -55C. A number of factors have notably contributed to the aforementioned increased reliability.

The need for proper fabrication method is of utmost importance for high-performance accelerometers. In order to achieve high-performance tactical grade accelerometers, high aspect ratio devices should be fabricated with great accuracy.

North America to Hold Major Share

The North American region is witnessing a growth in the development of new high-performance accelerometers, as companies in the region are investing in introducing advanced and innovative accelerometers. The increased spending by the US defense to acquire high-performance equipment is the major factor driving the growth of high-end accelerometers in the country. Moreover, according to the Small Business Innovation Research (or SBIR) program, the objective of the US Navy is to develop and demonstrate an innovative acceleration technology applicable to inertial navigation, real-time gravimetry, and gradient measurements that can be met by introducing improvements and innovative changes to an existing government-owned accelerometer technology. Increasing mining and exploration activities in the region also pose a high demand for high-end accelerometers. According to Mining Engineering, the United States and Canada together accounted for 33.33% of active mineral exploration sites in 2017.

