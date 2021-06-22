High-End Accelerometer Market Advancements and rising Trends

Global Info Research has released a new study titled High-End Accelerometer Analysis and Forecast 2021-2025, which provides critical insights and gives clients a competitive advantage. The high-end accelerometer market was valued at USD 210.92 million in 2019, and it is expected to reach a market value of USD 268.17million by 2025. to register a CAGR of 4.2% over the forecast period (2020 – 2025). This analysis focuses on the major worldwide Web Access Management Software Concentrate companies, to define, characterise, and evaluate the market value, market share, market competitive landscape, and recent developments.

The increasing adoption of MEMS technology has also played a significant role in expanding the application base for high-end accelerometers by scaling down the size and power consumption of these devices, without compromising on the performance metrics.High-end accelerometers are also being increasingly used in navigation systems for high-speed trains and autonomous vehicles. These devices are widely used for performing shock and vibrational test for evaluating the performance of automobiles in duress.

The increased vibration levels of automated machinery in high-end industrial applications during high-speed operations, such as cutting or milling, are expected to damage critical materials and reduce precision. Such cases require higher stability to have higher machine control. Thus, high-end accelerometers are being adopted significantly for these applications.Furthermore, increasing adoption of automated solutions aided the sales of triaxial accelerometers as they have low noise and temperature compensated design that can transmit the data with high precision and speed without any loss of data.

Scope of the Report

Accelerometers are capable of measuring acceleration, vibration, and tilt or shock. Thus, they are used in a diverse range of applications, such as industrial platform stabilization systems. High-end accelerometers are primarily used in high-grade applications for calculating the magnitude and direction of acceleration. Piezoelectric, capacitive and geophone technologies drive these systems as they have achieved reduced size and low-cost capabilities.

Key Market Trends

Tactical Applications to Hold Major Share

The limited number of measurements and the significantly high-cost of the system under test have historically generated demands on the part of tactical applications, such as military and aerospace customers for a high degree of reliability in accelerometer performance. When the high-end accelerometer is permanently integrated into the system for control and monitoring functions, the reliability requirements are intensified.

High-end accelerometers for tactical grade applications are mainly used in the defense and military sectors. These devices operate with bias stability of less than 1mg, with a working range of 20 to 100g and temperature range starting from -55C. A number of factors have notably contributed to the aforementioned increased reliability.

The need for proper fabrication method is of utmost importance for high-performance accelerometers. In order to achieve high-performance tactical grade accelerometers, high aspect ratio devices should be fabricated with great accuracy.

North America to Hold Major Share

The North American region is witnessing a growth in the development of new high-performance accelerometers, as companies in the region are investing in introducing advanced and innovative accelerometers. The increased spending by the US defense to acquire high-performance equipment is the major factor driving the growth of high-end accelerometers in the country.

Moreover, according to the Small Business Innovation Research (or SBIR) program, the objective of the US Navy is to develop and demonstrate an innovative acceleration technology applicable to inertial navigation, real-time gravimetry, and gradient measurements that can be met by introducing improvements and innovative changes to an existing government-owned accelerometer technology. Increasing mining and exploration activities in the region also pose a high demand for high-end accelerometers. According to Mining Engineering, the United States and Canada together accounted for 33.33% of active mineral exploration sites in 2017.

Competitive Landscape

The high-end accelerometer market is highly competitive and consists of several major players. In terms of market share, few of the major players currently dominate the market. These major players with the prominent share in the market are focusing on expanding their customer base across foreign countries. These companies are leveraging on strategic collaborative initiatives to increase their market share and increase their profitability.

In January 218, the company announced the launch of BMA400, an ultra-low power acceleration sensor for wearables and Internet of Things (IoT) applications. Its greatly reduced power demand significantly extends battery lifetime, especially on coin cell-powered devices. In April 2018, Bosch planned a smart plant for electronic components. The company invested EUR 100 million in a new manufacturing plant in central Mexico and is focused on strengthening its local presence in North America.

