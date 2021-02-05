High Demand for North America Food Service Packaging Market Research Reports Results in Business Market Insights Launching Subscription Plans
The North America Food Service Packaging Market is growing along with the Food and Beverages industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.
Food packaging is food packaging. The package provides protection, tamper resistance, and special physical, chemical, or biological needs. It may have nutrition facts labels and other information about the foods offered for sale.
According to the report by Business Market Insights, North America Food Service Packaging Market is expected to reach US$ 100715.0 Million by 2027 with CAGR of 5.3 %.
North America Food Service Packaging – MARKET SEGMENTATION
By Material
- Plastic
- Metal
- Others
By Packaging Type
- Flexible
- Rigid
By Application
- Beverages
- Prepared Meals
- Fruits and Vegetables
- Bakery and Confectionery
- Dairy Products
- Others
By Region
- North America
- S.
- Canada
- Mexico
Company Profiles
- Amcor Limited
- Ball Corporation
- Bemis Company, Inc.
- Berry North America, Inc.
- Dow Industries Inc
- DS Smith PLC
- Genpak LLC
- Huhtamäki Oyj
- Sealed Air Corporation
- WestRock Company
