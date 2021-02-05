High Demand for North America Food Service Packaging Market Research Reports Results in Business Market Insights Launching Subscription Plans

The North America Food Service Packaging Market is growing along with the Food and Beverages industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.

Food packaging is food packaging. The package provides protection, tamper resistance, and special physical, chemical, or biological needs. It may have nutrition facts labels and other information about the foods offered for sale.

According to the report by Business Market Insights, North America Food Service Packaging Market is expected to reach US$ 100715.0 Million by 2027 with CAGR of 5.3 %.

North America Food Service Packaging – MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Material

Plastic

Metal

Others

By Packaging Type

Flexible

Rigid

By Application

Beverages

Prepared Meals

Fruits and Vegetables

Bakery and Confectionery

Dairy Products

Others

By Region

North America

S.

Canada

Mexico

Company Profiles

Amcor Limited

Ball Corporation

Bemis Company, Inc.

Berry North America, Inc.

Dow Industries Inc

DS Smith PLC

Genpak LLC

Huhtamäki Oyj

Sealed Air Corporation

WestRock Company

