High Corona Rates: Bavaria Announces Disaster and Tips Relaxation on New Year’s Eve | Free press

The end of the year in the Free State is being put to the test by the pandemic. The strict contact restrictions should only be relaxed for a short time during the Christmas period. Munich is thus following the course of individual other countries.

Munich (dpa) – Due to the persistently high number of corona infections, Bavaria is tightening contact restrictions and scrapping the planned New Year’s Eve relaxation.

The cabinet around Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU) has decided in a special meeting that the disaster must also be declared again on December 9. The scheme is initially limited to January 9. “The fact remains, the figures are just too high,” said Söder. Many clinics now also complain about overload. The nationally agreed soft lockdown had an effect, but only a mild one.

Contact restrictions may only be relaxed on Christmas days. From 23 to 26 December, meetings outside the two households with a maximum of ten people – from a maximum of ten households – are allowed. The previously planned relaxation plans for New Year’s Eve have been reversed. This means that around the turn of the year a maximum of five people from two households can get together. Baden-Württemberg already has a similar arrangement from December 23 to 27. A maximum of five people are allowed in Berlin during the entire public holiday.

Classroom lessons for older students will be significantly restricted in Bavaria from next Wednesday: from grade eight onwards, lessons will be distributed everywhere and a switch will be made to changing lessons. In hotspots with an incidence of 200 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants in one week, eighth grade students have to switch completely to distance learning.

In addition, stricter exit restrictions nationwide from Wednesday and a curfew between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. in hotspots with an incidence of 200 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants within seven days. You may then only leave your own apartment for valid reasons. Think of Christmas shopping, doctor visits, sports and the way to work and school. There is also a national ban on alcohol consumption in the open air on New Year’s Eve.

In Bavaria, even after the partial lockdown that has been in place for weeks, corona infections are almost nationwide at a very high and in many places worrying level: nearly 60,000 people are currently infected, more than ever before. In addition, there has been a steadily increasing number of deaths among those infected.