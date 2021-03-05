High-Barrier Packaging Film Market 2021 Emerging Players, Growth Analysis And Precise Outlook – 2026

Global High-Barrier Packaging Film Market Size, Status And Outlook 2021-2026

MarketInsightsReports, one of the world’s prominent market research firms has released a new report on High-Barrier Packaging Film Market. The report contains crucial insights on the market which will support the clients to make the right business decisions. This research will help both existing and new aspirants for High-Barrier Packaging Film market to figure out and study the market needs, market size, and competition. The report talks about the competitive scenario, and the challenges for market growth, market opportunities, and the threats faced by key players during the forecast period 2021-2026.

The High-Barrier Packaging Film market was valued at USD 9.41 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 12.81 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 5% over the forecast period 2021 – 2026.

Competitive Landscape

The high-barrier packaging film market is concentrated in nature because of the presence of many global players such as Amcor Plc, Glenroy, Inc., Celplast Metallized Products Limited, and Berry Global Group Inc. These players face stiff competition from the regional players in different countries as well. Companies are investing a large amount of their resources and money in the R&D to innovate new products meeting with the environment and government compliance. Some recent developments are:

– June 2019 – Innovia Films, a division of CCL Industries, launched its new range of transparent high barrier packaging films, Strata SL. The company also claims that Strata SL provides a barrier to the aroma, mineral oils, and oxygen even at high humidity levels, which ensures increased shelf life and reduces the food waste. Its, glossy film is also food contact compliant and chlorine-free, according to Innovia.

– April 2019 – Cosmo Films Limited introduced a cast polypropylene (CPP) film for packaging applications requiring high moisture & oxygen barrier and high hot tack properties. The heat-sealable CPP films also offer high hot tack (>600gf/inch over a range of 100- 140-degree Celsius) and low seal initiation temperature. They are well suited for biscuits, cookies & crackers, snack food applications, chocolates, and ice-creams

Pharmaceuticals Sector is Expected to Register a Significant Growth

– As the primary packaging materials are plastic because it protects the pharmaceutical product against oxygen and odor, water vapor transmission, moisture, contamination, and bacteria. These properties make polypropylene material a good choice for high barrier blister packaging. Polypropylene high-barrier films have a high melting point makes it suitable for boilable packages and for sterilizable products.

– Moreover, products packed in thermoforming films have higher product visibility because without compromising with the barrier properties of the packaging. These films are puncture resistance which enables manufacturers to use their products for packaging and can also help in easy transportation.

– For instance, Aptar Group provides Activ Blister packaging. The company uses silica gel and molecular sieve technology. The outfitted blisters can absorb tailored amounts of water vapor, oxygen, or a combination of the two, and can be produced in shapes and sizes to accommodate any tablet and capsule size. Aptar CSP Technologies developed Activ-Blister solutions that control the internal atmosphere of existing individual blister cavities, allowing for improved product performance and enhanced shelf-life.

– Additionally, increasing the demand for high-quality pharmaceutical packaging, hence stimulating the demand for bags & pouches? packaging, as it protects the product against all the external influences, such as moisture, light, biological contamination, gases, and mechanical damage, which may affect its quality or effectiveness.

– Further, the manufacturers are also required to stringently follow ISO standards, such as the ISO 9001 quality management certifications to meet the demands of the customers. Therefore, high barriers films are more suitable for pharmaceuticals packaging, thereby augmenting the market.

Asia- Pacific to Witness Fastest Growth

– The Asia- Pacific region is expected to witness fastest growth owing to the ongoing trend of consumerism in the highly populated region such as India and China. Increasing buying power, the rising working population in the region is the major factor driving the high barrier packaging film market in the region.

– Moreover, as per the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development, the pharmaceutical sector in India by 232% and in China, it will see an increase of 230% between 2017- 2030. Therefore, advances in the pharmaceutical sector would help in increasing the demand for different high barrier packaging products such as blister base films.

– Further, with the vast rise in demand for packaged foods and beverages and the critical role played by pouch packaging in keeping packaged consumables fresh for extended periods are likely to boost the market in these regions.

– Therefore, all the above factors are expected to drive the high-barrier packaging film market in the Asia-Pacific region.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

–Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

–Key Market Features: The report evaluates key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

–Analytical Tools: The Global High-Barrier Packaging Film Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

