High Bandwidth Memory Market Latest Advancments, Demand and Business Outlook 2021-2026

The high bandwidth memory market is expected to register a CAGR of 33.5% during the forecast period (2020-2025).

Top Companies in the Global High Bandwidth Memory Market are Micron Technology Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd, SK Hynix Inc., IBM Corporation, Advanced Micro Devices, Intel Corporation, Xilinx Inc., Fujitsu Ltd, Nvidia Corporation, Open-Silicon, Arira Design Inc., Cadence Design Systems, Marvell Technology Group, Cray Inc., Rambus, and others.

Key Market Trends



Accelerated Processing Units to Have the Largest Growth

– APUs integrate both GPU and CPU capabilities on a single SoC. This improves the overall energy efficiency of the APUs by eliminating connections between chips as well as the processing speed due to the improved data transfer rate, and thus, boosts the growth of the market due to increased applicability in various industries.

– AMD (US), the leading manufacturer of APUs, demonstrated an APU with integrated HBM and stacked non-volatile memory cells. This will also serve to drive the adoption of APUs in computing applications.

– The wide application of high bandwidth memory technology in supercomputers, robotics, and gaming open significant opportunities for the industry in many developed as well as emerging economies. For instance, NVIDIA powers US-based Summit, the world’s fastest supercomputer, as well as the fastest systems in Europe and Japan. More than 130 supercomputers on the TOP500 list are accelerated by NVIDIA, including five of the top 10.

– However, thermal issues caused by the high level of integration and high initial cost are the key restraining factor for market growth.

North America to Hold the Largest Share in the Market

– The high adoption of HBM memories in North America is primarily due to the growth in high-performance computing (HPC) applications that require high-bandwidth memory solutions for fast data processing. The demand for HPC in North America is growing due to the increasing market for AI, machine learning, and cloud computing.

– The rapidly changing technologies and high data generation, across the industries, are creating a need for more efficient processing systems. These are also some of the factors driving the demand for high bandwidth memory market in the region.

