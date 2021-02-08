High Altitude Platforms Market to Witness Huge Growth by Top Key Players | Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.; TCOM, L.P.; ILC Dover; Lindstrand Technologies Limited And Many More

High Altitude Platforms Market Drivers, Restraint and Key Development:

Rise in the expenditure incurred by governments of various authorities for the procurement of technologically advanced defense services; this factor is expected to drive the market growth

Lack of skilled workforce and professionals required for production and maintenance of these systems is expected to restrain the market growth

In September 2018, Airbus S.A.S. announced that they had been successful in completing the testing of their stratospheric 4G/5G defence applications with the help of high-altitude balloon demonstration. The technology termed as “Airbus LTE AirNode”, this technology is a significant part of Airbus’ “Network for the Sky” (NFTS) project. This communication network system will be able to provide extremely secure network for communications between airborne, ground and marine operations for weeks or even months.

High Altitude Platforms Market Key Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global high altitude platforms market are Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.; TCOM, L.P.; ILC Dover; Lindstrand Technologies Limited; Lockheed Martin Corporation; Raytheon Company; Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd.; Northrop Grumman Corporation; AeroVironment, Inc.; Thales Group; Airbus S.A.S. and Aeros.

High Altitude Platforms Market Analysis:

Global high altitude platforms market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 6.87 billion by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the growing levels of terrorism globally and a rise in the levels of illegal trafficking.

Competitive Landscape:

Global high altitude platforms market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of high altitude platforms market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

