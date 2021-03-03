High Altitude Platforms Market Future Challenges and Industry Growth Outlook 2027

The research and analysis conducted in High Altitude Platforms Market Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and High Altitude Platforms industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, High Altitude Platforms Market report is provided that covers many work areas.

Global high altitude platforms market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 6.87 billion by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the growing levels of terrorism globally and a rise in the levels of illegal trafficking.

High altitude platforms are technological stations that are present at an altitude of 20-50 km from a specific point on Earth. The different applications/usage of these platforms is the basis for their segregation such as telecommunications, surveillance & intelligence, real-time monitoring, weather & environmental monitoring and rocket-launch platforms.

Market Drivers:

Provision of wider coverage area of network with reduced costing as compared to satellites; this factor is expected to drive the market growth

Rise in the expenditure incurred by governments of various authorities for the procurement of technologically advanced defense services; this factor is expected to drive the market growth

Advancements of technology leading to development and commercialization of solar-powered HAP systems providing a long-term solution to the users; this factor is expected to drive the market growth

Market Restraints:

Requirement of large costs associated with the manufacturing and maintenance of these systems once deployed as they are exposed to difficult environmental conditions

Lack of skilled workforce and professionals required for production and maintenance of these systems is expected to restrain the market growth

Segmentation: Global High Altitude Platforms Market

By Product

Airships

Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV)

Tethered Aerostat Systems

By Payload

Communication Systems

Navigation Systems

Surveillance Systems

Electro-Optical/Infrared (EO/IR) Systems

By Application

Commercial

Government & Defense

Others Space Port Environmental Monitoring Time Synchronization Others



By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Malaysia Indonesia Thailand Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In September 2018, Airbus S.A.S. announced that they had been successful in completing the testing of their stratospheric 4G/5G defence applications with the help of high-altitude balloon demonstration. The technology termed as “Airbus LTE AirNode”, this technology is a significant part of Airbus’ “Network for the Sky” (NFTS) project. This communication network system will be able to provide extremely secure network for communications between airborne, ground and marine operations for weeks or even months.

In June 2017, Thales Alenia Space, result of a joint venture between Thales Group and Leonardo announced that they had acquired a minority share in Airstar. This acquisition will help in further augmenting the technology and advancing the “Stratobus” project launched by Thales Alenia Space. The “Stratobus” project is an autonomous HAPS (High Altitude Platform System) type airship, prototype of which is expected to be ready by 2020.

Competitive Analysis

Global high altitude platforms market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of high altitude platforms market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global high altitude platforms market are Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.; TCOM, L.P.; ILC Dover; Lindstrand Technologies Limited; Lockheed Martin Corporation; Raytheon Company; Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd.; Northrop Grumman Corporation; AeroVironment, Inc.; Thales Group; Airbus S.A.S. and Aeros.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

Major Highlights of High Altitude Platforms market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on High Altitude Platforms market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the High Altitude Platforms market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in High Altitude Platforms market.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

