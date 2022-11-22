HIDIVE announces Kaiji anime English dub release date in November 2022

Kaiji within the Kaiji: Final Survivor TV anime sequence. Pic credit score: Studio Madhouse

Lastly, 15 years after the unique anime premiered on Japanese tv, the English dub of Kaiji anime is simply across the nook.

The Kaiji anime English dub launch date is November 28, 2022, within the Fall 2022 anime season. You may watch the primary 9 dub episodes of Kaiji: Final Survivor on HIDIVE on the premiere date itself. This may take you straight by the primary main arc of the anime.

Together with the English premiere announcement, HIDIVE additionally revealed the English solid and crew for the dub.

Solid and crew

The English solid of the anime contains:

Jeremy Gee as Kaiji

David Wald as Narrator

Dave Harbold as Mr Tonegawa

David Matranga as Endo

Marty Fleck as Hyodo

Tyler Galindo as Furuhata

Sean Patrick Choose as Ando

Gabriel Regojo as Funai

Scott Gibbs as Kitami

Chris Hutchison as Okabayashi

John Swasey as Ishida

Bobby Haworth as Hyena

Matthew Rudd as Takada

Jay Hickman as Sakai

Kyle Colby Jones as Zawa Voice

Ty Mahany as MIB Kawasaki

John Gremillion as MIB Ogino

Further voices: Mark Mendelsohn, Shannon Reed, Camryn Nunley, Shane Finemore, James Marlor, Patrick Marrero, Shane Finemore, Chris Hutchison, Blake Weir, and Johnny Knight.

The English crew contains:

Director — Kyle Colby Jones

ADR Author — Marta Bechtol, Kyle Colby Jones

Sound Engineers — Jonathan Rodriguez, Matt Wittmeyer

Combine and Sound Design — Brent Marshall

Extra about Kaiji

Kaiji anime is predicated on the manga sequence of the identical identify written and illustrated by Nobuyuki Fukumoto. Kodansha’s Weekly Younger Journal has been publishing the manga since February 1996. Kodansha has printed 85 tankobon volumes thus far.

The sequence acquired a TV anime adaptation of the primary a part of the manga titled — Gyakkyou Burai Kaiji: Final Survivor or Kaiji: Final Survivor. It aired for 26 episodes from October 2007 to April 2008.

The anime acquired a sequel primarily based on the second a part of the manga titled — Gyakkyou Burai Kaiji: Hakairoku-hen or Kaiji: In opposition to All Guidelines. The sequel aired for 26 episodes from April to September 2011.

Kaiji was additionally tailored right into a live-action movie trilogy. Kaiji premiered in October 2009; Kaiji 2 premiered in November 2011, and Kaiji: Remaining Recreation premiered in January 2020.

The story of Kaiji follows Kaiji Ito, a debt-ridden degenerate gambler, and his wrestle to outlive on this world of playing.

You can even try the official HIDIVE web site for extra info.