“The place Are the Fierce Creatures?” is a hidden quest in Sumeru that Genshin Influence gamers may want help with. In spite of everything, it is not a standard quest that tells gamers what to do.

The “The place Are the Fierce Creatures?” quest requires gamers to do away with fierce beasts threatening the security of Sumeru’s residents. The beasts are listed beneath:

Gator Raja

Rishboland Raja

Sumpter Beastlord

There are not any necessities to get began with the “The place Are the Fierce Creatures?” quest. Nevertheless, Genshin Influence gamers will want a Fowl for one of many beasts.

Genshin Influence gamers should discover Santon to start “The place Are the Fierce Creatures?” quest

The beginning location for this Sumeru quest (Picture by way of HoYoverse)

To start out this quest, Vacationers should discover an NPC referred to as ??? south of the Palace of Alcazarzaray. He’ll reveal himself to be Santon and can ask gamers to kill three ferocious beasts.

Gamers can slay these creatures in any order they’d like. This text will simply do it in alphabetical order, which implies it would begin with the Gator Raja.

Gator Raja

The Gator Raja’s location and look (Picture by way of HoYoverse)

There are not any extraneous necessities for summoning the Gator Raja. The one factor that Genshin Influence gamers want to bear in mind is its location. The creature might be discovered east of Sumeru Metropolis. It is fairly straightforward to beat, particularly because it’s susceptible to getting frozen on account of its location.

Vacationers will discover two Spinocrocodiles alongside the Gator Raja, however they’re even simpler to defeat. As soon as gamers slay the beast, it is time to transfer on to the following one.

Risboland Raja

Gamers will place a Fowl right here (Picture by way of HoYoverse)

Observe: Gamers should have a minimum of one Fowl for this beast.

Barely southwest of the Steeple of Ignorance is a tray with a discover board. There may be an choice to “Feed” right here, prompting Genshin Influence gamers to submit one Fowl.

The creature will now spawn behind you (Picture by way of HoYoverse)

Gamers ought to agree to take action after which change the time to anyplace between 21:00 and three:00 for the Risboland Raja to seem.

There isn’t a gimmick to defeating this enemy, and slaying it must be a chunk of cake.

Sumpter Beastlord

The Sumpter Beastlord’s location (Picture by way of HoYoverse)

The Sumpter Beastlord is positioned southeast of the Spire of Solitary Enlightenment in Genshin Influence. It’s proper close to the primary “a” in Cinnabar Cliff if one had been to have a look at the Overworld map.

If gamers go close to this space, Paimon will inform them that the Sumpter Beastlord is close by. Gamers ought to bounce down the cliffs to get to a secluded space and encounter the creature.

The Sumpter Beastlord is the simplest of the three beasts to defeat because it’s sluggish and strikes in a predictable method.

Ending up The place Are the Fierce Creatures? quest

Keep in mind him? (Picture by way of HoYoverse)

All that is left do to now’s to return to Santon to complete the “The place Are the Fierce Creatures?” quest. The NPC is positioned in the identical space the place gamers first met him.

Gamers can, due to this fact, return to the realm south of The Palace of Alcazarzaray to finish this Genshin Influence quest and earn 40 Primogems.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh