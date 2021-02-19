Hibiscus Flower Powder Market Comprehensive Study Explores Huge Growth with Demand by Forecast 2026

When it is about leading the market or making a mark in the market as a fresh emergent, Hibiscus Flower Powder Market research report is vital. This market report comprises of a market data that provides a detailed analysis of the industry and its impact based on applications and different geographical regions. It also carries out systemic analysis of growth trends and future prospects. The report makes available the current as well as upcoming technical and financial details of the industry to 2026. The resources that have been used for collecting data and information of the reliable report are very dependable and range from journals, company websites, and white papers etc.

Some are the key players taken under coverage for this study are Indus Valley; Herb Essential; Mesmara Botanics Private Limited; Bio Actives Japan Corporation; Matru Ayurveda; Martin Bauer Group; RANSOM NATURALS LTD; Earth Expo Company; Banyan Botanicals; DEVODHYOG FOUNDATION; Blend It Raw Apothecary; Parchem fine & specialty chemicals; Nexira SAS; ANKLAM EXTRAKT GMBH among others.

Global hibiscus flower powder market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 170.76 million by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the focus on development of advanced cultivation methods and techniques to meet the growing demands of hibiscus flower extracts.

Global Hibiscus Flower Powder Market Segments & Geographic Analysis:

By Packaging Type

Packets

Bags

Cardboard Boxes

By Nature

Organic

Conventional

By Application

Pharmaceutical

Food & Beverages

Cosmetics

Skin Care

Others

By End-Product

Powdered

Tea Bags

By Sales Channel

Direct Sales

Indirect Sales

Specialty Stores

Drug Stores

Online

Others

Hibiscus flower powder is the solid extract sourced from the hibiscus flower generally available in temperate, sub-tropical and tropical regions globally. Although rarely some flower variants are present in significantly low temperature environments. These flowers are demanded heavily because of the various medicinal and beneficial characteristics that they provide to different applications as an ingredient. The flowers are dried, processed and a dried solid form of powder is extracted which is subsequently used as an ingredient in a number of different applications.

Market Drivers:

Increasing levels of awareness regarding the various healthcare benefits associated with the flower extract is expected to drive the growth of the market

Growing areas of applications of this product in food & beverages, cosmetics and skin care products is expected to propel the growth of the market

High volume of demand associated with the organic cosmetic products; this factor is expected to boost the growth of the market

Market Restraint:

Concerns regarding the lack of availability of raw materials required for the production of flower powder is the major restraint restricting the market growth in the forecast period

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

