Hi-Fi Rush complete voice actor and cast list

Bethesda shadow-dropped Hello-Fi Rush on Wednesday, January 25, through the Xbox Bethesda Developer Direct, and the sport was accessible to play proper after it ended. Developed by Tango Gameworks, this title marks an entire departure from Evil Inside, the GhostWire Tokyo developer’s earlier forte, and followers have been loving it.

Hello-Fi Rush has a spread of characters performed by distinguished personalities locally. The entire voice actor and forged listing could be discovered within the subsequent part.

The characters and voice actors of Hello-Fi Rush

The primary protagonist of Hello-Fi Rush is Chai, portrayed by Robbie Daymond. He’s a family title throughout the fandoms, as he has portrayed a various set of roles, from Spider-Man in Marvel’s Spider-Man and The Eight Brother in Star Wars Rebels to Mitsuki in Boruto: Naruto Subsequent Technology and Megumi Fushiguro in Jujutsu Kaisen.

A slacker who goals of being a rock star, Chai will get greater than he bargained for when a shady experiment provides him musical robotic powers. Labeled a “defect,” Chai now fights again towards the megacorp attempting to recall him! #HifiRUSH A slacker who dreams of being a rock star, Chai gets more than he bargained for when a shady experiment gives him musical robot powers.Labeled a “defect,” Chai now fights back against the megacorp trying to recall him! #HifiRUSH https://t.co/eMYm4w0yHz

Daymond additionally has a number of online game credit below his hat, together with Last Fantasy XV, Persona 5 Royal, Ghost of Tsushima, Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales, Cyberpunk 2077, Yakuza Like a Dragon, Halo Infinite, Horizon Forbidden West, and quite a few others.

Typically video video games simply should be good, old school FUN. Hello-Fi RUSH is the ONE, child! Quick, humorous, flashy and super-funky, I couldn’t be extra stoked to hitch the proficient forged and crew by bringing the primary character, Chai to life. Obtainable NOW!! 🎸⚡️ 🤜🏽 💥 twitter.com/bethesda/statu…

Transferring onto the first antagonist in Hello-Fi Rush, the pinnacle of the Vandelay Firm, Kale Vandely, is performed by Roger Craig Smith, aka Ezio Auditore De Firenze from Murderer’s Creed collection.

Aside from portraying some of the iconic online game characters of all time, Smith has additionally taken on a number of notable online game roles corresponding to Batman in Arkham Origins, Chris Redfield within the Resident Evil collection, Kyle Crane within the Dying Gentle collection, and Sonic the Hedgehog in a number of titles, together with Sonic Frontiers.

With that being stated, let’s take a more in-depth have a look at the prolonged forged of Hello-Fi Rush and who they voice:

Chai is performed by Robbie Daymond

is performed by Robbie Daymond Peppermint is performed by Erica Lindbeck

is performed by Erica Lindbeck Macaron is performed by Gabe Kunda

is performed by Gabe Kunda CNMN is performed by Sunil Malhotra

is performed by Sunil Malhotra Rekka is performed by Misty Lee

is performed by Misty Lee Korsica is performed by Sarah Elmaleh

is performed by Sarah Elmaleh Zanzo is performed by Todd Haberkorn

is performed by Todd Haberkorn Mimosa is performed by Camilla Arfwedson

is performed by Camilla Arfwedson Roquefort is performed by David Fane

is performed by David Fane Rahnuma Panthaky is performed by Roxanne Vandelay

is performed by Roxanne Vandelay Kale Vandelay is performed by Roger Craig Smith

After the Vandelay Firm unintentionally fuses a music participant with Chai’s coronary heart and labels him faulty, the longer term rockstar has to tackle a military of robots to outlive and take down the primary antagonist and his firm.

Hello-Fi Rush integrates action-based fight with its soundtrack, the place matching beats with assaults is the secret. Chai has to make his technique to Vandelay by defeating his 4 generals one after the other, Rekka (Head of Manufacturing), Korsica (Head of Safety), Zanzo (Head of Analysis and Improvement), Mimosa (Head of Advertising), and Roquefort (Head of Finance).

Alongside the journey, Chai is helped by a ragtag group of allies dubbed “defects” by Vandelay, which consists of Peppermint, Macaron, and CNMN (cinnamon).

Hello-Fi Rush was introduced and launched on January 25, 2023, for the Xbox Sequence X|S and Home windows PC by way of Steam and the Xbox app. The title can also be accessible on Xbox Sport Move and PC Sport Move and has discovered an overwhelmingly constructive viewers since its launch.

The lighthearted rhythm-action title encompasses a cell-shaded artwork type, misplaced in right this moment’s hyper-realistic graphics, and in some ways, it seems like a non secular successor to video games like Sundown Overdrive and Jet Set Radio.

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh



