Hezbollah warns of escalation in conflict with Israel | free press

After an airstrike from Israel, Lebanese Shiite militia Hezbollah fires rockets into Israeli territory. The conflict threatens to escalate.

Beirut (AP) – Lebanese Shiite militia warns Hezbollah of an escalation after the recent blow exchange with Israel.

“What has happened in recent days has been very dangerous and a development that has not happened for 15 years,” Secretary General Hassan Nasrallah said in a televised address. Hezbollah does not want to go to war. “But we are prepared for it and we are not afraid of it.”

Nasrallah on Friday justified the rocket attack on Israeli territory with the aim of establishing a balance of power. The Israelis bombed open areas, as did Hezbollah, which is closely linked to Iran. Hezbollah had previously spoken of “retaliation”. Israeli fighter pilots had attacked targets in southern Lebanon the day before. According to Israeli sources, this was in turn a response to rocket fire from Lebanon.

Officially at war

No one has been injured so far. Angry villagers are said to have stopped and seized the rocket launcher truck after Friday’s Hezbollah attack. Nasrallah criticized the incident.

The Lebanese army says it has arrested four suspects in connection with the attacks on the neighboring country. Israel and Lebanon are officially at war. There are always tensions at the border.