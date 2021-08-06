Hezbollah launches multiple missiles on Israeli territory | free press

Tel Aviv / Beirut (dpa) – Lebanese Shia militia Hezbollah has reportedly fired several rockets into Israeli-occupied territory.

The Israeli army reported that 19 rockets had been fired. Army spokesman Amnon Schefler said three had fallen in Lebanon and ten had been intercepted by the “Iron Dome” missile defense system. An army message said the rest had fallen into the open. The military then attacked the locations from which the missiles were fired.

Attack is a response to air strikes

Hezbollah, which is closely linked to Iran, then took responsibility for shelling “open areas” on the Shebaa farms. They were in response to Israel’s airstrikes on Thursday, it said in a statement. According to the United Nations, the so-called Shebaa farms are among the Syrian areas occupied by Israel in 1967. However, Syria and some parties in Lebanon see the area as Lebanese territory.

There were initially no reports of injuries in Israel, the rescue service announced. The United Nations Monitoring Mission in Lebanon (Unifil) called for an end to the mutual shelling. The United Nations is concerned about the escalation, said a UN spokesman in New York. “We call on all concerned to exercise extreme restraint and maintain stability. Lebanon cannot afford another crisis. It is imperative that all parties involved avoid actions that could heighten tension and lead to miscalculations.”

Neighboring countries at war

The Lebanese army later said they had arrested four people and seized the rocket launcher used to shoot them down.

Israeli army spokesman Schefler said: “As we understand it, Hezbollah deliberately targeted open spaces so as not to escalate the situation.” She just wanted to show she had control over southern Lebanon.

Rockets had been fired from southern Lebanon several times in recent days and weeks, although the military said they came from Palestinian groups.

On Thursday, Israeli fighter pilots attacked targets in the south of the neighboring country, the army said. This was in response to rocket fire from Lebanon. The locations from which the missiles were fired, as well as “targets for terrorism” were fired upon.

Israel and Lebanon are officially at war. There are always tensions at the border. Israel is a nemesis, especially to Hezbollah.