Hexanediol Market 2021| Global Statistics, Growth Potentials, Trends, Company Profile, Global Expansion Strategies by Top Key Vendors till 2027

MARKET INTRODUCTION

1,6-hexanediol is solid, which is formed by hydrogenation of adipic acid. 1,6-hexanediol is also known as Hexane-1, 6-diol; 629-11-8; Hexamethylene glycol; 1, 6-Dihydroxyhexane and Hexamethylenediol. Various chemical properties such as low toxicity, water-soluble, colorless crystalline, hygroscopic are found 1,6-hexanediol. A long continuous hydrocarbon chain in 1,6-hexanediol make it able to enhance flexibility and hardness of polyesters. In polyurethanes, 1,6-hexanediol used as chain extender which provides polyurethane mechanical strength and resistance to hydrolysis. Furthermore, 1,6-hexanediol is also used as an intermediate in the manufacturing of acrylics, adhesives and dyestuffs. Among consumer application. 1,6-hexanediol is utilized in ink, toner and colorant products. 1,6-hexanediol is also used in the production of paints and coatings.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The high demand for 1,6-hexanediol for the production of polyurethane will drive the 1,6-hexanediol market. Additionally, growth of coatings application in the various end-use industry will further imply in the growth of demand for 1,6-hexanediol market. Predominantly, due to chemical activeness of 1,6-hexanediol, the transportation, storage and handling are a tough task which may create the hindrance for the 1,6-hexanediol market. However, growing demand for bio-based material will create the opportunity for the 1,6-hexanediol market.

MARKET SCOPE

The “1,6-Hexanediol Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the 1,6-hexanediol market with detailed market segmentation by application and region. The 1,6-hexanediol market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading 1,6-hexanediol market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The 1,6-hexanediol market is segmented on the basis of application. On the basis of application, the 1,6-hexanediol market is segmented into, polyurethane, coatings, acrylates, adhesives, polyester resin, plasticizers, others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the 1,6-hexanediol market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The 1,6-hexanediol market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the 1,6-hexanediol market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the 1,6-hexanediol market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the 1,6-hexanediol market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from 1,6-hexanediol market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for 1,6-hexanediol in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the 1,6-hexanediol market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the 1,6-hexanediol market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

BASF S.E.

Fushun Tianfu Chemicals Co. Ltd.

Hefei Tnj Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.

Lanxess Aktiengesellschaft

Lishui Nanming

Perstorp AB

Prasol Chemical Pvt. Ltd.

Shandong Yuanli Science and Technology Co., Ltd.

UBE Industries

Zhengzhou Meiya Chemical Products Co., Ltd

