Hexamine Market by Type, Application, Geography and Future Analysis

The mushrooming usage of hexamine in several industries such as rubber, pharmaceutical, explosives, and fuels is a major factor responsible for its soaring sales across the world. Moreover, the booming population in several countries is pushing up the demand for medical and pharmaceutical products. This is due to the fact that the surging population is causing poverty, which is, in turn, propelling the incidence of various diseases such as neurological disorders and urinary tract infections.

The global hexamine market is expected to attain $394.2 million in 2023, advancing at a 3.7% CAGR during the forecast period. The market is witnessing growth due to the rising utilization by the plastics industry and increasing demand from end-use industries.

According to the market research company, P&S Intelligence, one of the major trends currently being observed in the industry is the surging production of the material in Asia-Pacific (APAC). This is because of the existence of lenient policies regarding chemical production and the availability of affordable raw materials in the region. Many hexamine producers are rapidly shifting their production facilities to APAC countries, due to the implementation of strict environmental regulations by the governments of European and North American countries.

GLOBAL HEXAMINE MARKET

By Type

Stabilized Grade Unstabilized Grade



By Application