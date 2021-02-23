Hexagonal Boron Nitride Market | Key Drivers, Trends, Regional Demand With Top Countries Data | Denka Company Limited, H.C. Starck GmbH, Henze Boron Nitride Products AG

The Hexagonal Boron Nitride market report presents high-quality and wide-ranging research study with key factors that are expected to have a Major impact on the Hexagonal Boron Nitride market during the forecast period. The report present Key Market segments valued based on its growth rate and share.This report also provides an analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Hexagonal Boron Nitride Industry.The report explains the historical and current trends that are shaping the growth of the Hexagonal Boron Nitride market.

Global Hexagonal Boron Nitride Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 690.28 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 1079.61 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.75% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increase in demand for the product from the various applicable sectors and industries.Hexagonal boron nitride is a type of chemical compound available as a commercially available form of boron nitride. Boron nitride can be defined as a chemical that has high chemical and thermal stability, such as high rate of thermal transmission, and helps in achieving high levels of lubrication in the areas it is applied to.

Geographical Segment covered in Report:

North America (US and Canada)

(US and Canada) Europe (UK, Germany, France, and Rest of Europe)

(UK, Germany, France, and Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

(China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific) Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)

(Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Top Players Working in Hexagonal Boron Nitride Market:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the hexagonal boron nitride market are 3M, American Elements, Denka Company Limited, H.C. Starck GmbH, Henze Boron Nitride Products AG, Kennametal, MIZUSHIMA FERROALLOY CO. LTD., UK Abrasives Inc., Saint-Gobain, SHOWA DENKO K.K., Grolltex Inc, Momentive, ZIBO SINYO NITRIDE MATERIALS CO. LTD., ZYP Coatings Inc., OC Oerlikon, Qinhuangdao Eno High-Tech Material Development CO. LTD., and Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd.

This Hexagonal Boron Nitride Market report consist of the basic overview of the market, including product definitions, classifications, new product launches, key developments and the industry chain structure of the overall market.

Table of Contents of Hexagonal Boron Nitride Market Report:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Hexagonal Boron Nitride Market Size

2.2 Hexagonal Boron Nitride Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Hexagonal Boron Nitride Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Hexagonal Boron Nitride Key Players and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Hexagonal Boron Nitride Product/Solution/Service

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Hexagonal Boron Nitride Sales by Product

4.2 Global Hexagonal Boron Nitride Revenue by Product

4.3 Hexagonal Boron Nitride Price by Product

