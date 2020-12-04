HetNet Ecosystem (Small Cells, Carrier Wi-Fi, C-RAN & DAS) – Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies & Forecasts Upto 2030
Unlicensed LTE small cell shipments shipment revenues potentially reaching $220 Million by the end of 2020
The global infrastructure investments on small cells, carrier Wi-Fi, C-RAN and DAS will reach nearly $13 Billion by the end of 2016, as mobile operators remain committed to tackle the continued growth of mobile data traffic and evolving coverage requirements
Small cell and C-RAN solutions are beginning to converge as small cell OEMs seek to capitalize on the benefits of centralized coordination for in-building and enterprise coverage
Despite opposition from the Wi-Fi community, unlicensed LTE small cell shipments are beginning to gain traction, with shipment revenues potentially reaching $220 Million by the end of 2020
The vendor ecosystem is gradually consolidating with several prominent acquisitions such as Nokia’s acquisition of French rival Alcatel-Lucent and CommScope’s acquisition of small cell specialist Airvana
Report Coverage
– HetNet ecosystem
– Market drivers and barriers
– Enabling technologies and key architectural components for small cells, carrier Wi-Fi, C-RAN and DAS
– Integration, offloading and SON (Self-Organizing Network) technologies
– Key trends including RAN disaggregation; small cell virtualization; unlicensed and shared spectrum usage; and neutral hosting
– Complementary technologies and concepts including millimeter wave radio access; MEC (Mobile Edge Computing); FWA (Fixed Wireless Access); control and user plane separation; and network slicing
– Small cell backhaul and C-RAN fronthaul technologies
– HetNet use cases and deployment models including SCaaS (Small Cells-as-a-Service)
– Enterprise RAN; rural small cells; and tactical small cells for military and public safety applications
– Over 30 case studies of service provider HetNet deployments
– Regulatory landscape and standardization
– Industry roadmap and value chain
– Profiles and strategies of over 500 leading ecosystem players
– Strategic recommendations for HetNet infrastructure vendors and mobile operators
– Market analysis and forecasts from 2017 till 2030
Download Sample Report in PDF Version along with Graphs and Figures@https://www.supplydemandmarketresearch.com/home/contact/38149?ref=Sample-and-Brochure&toccode=SDMRTE38149
Forecast Segmentation
Market forecasts are provided for each of the following sub-markets and their subcategories:
Small Cells
Air Interface Technology Segmentation
– 2G & 3G
– LTE
– 5G NR (New Radio)
Deployment Model Segmentation
– Indoor
– Outdoor
RAN Architecture Segmentation
– Standalone
– C-RAN
Use Case Segmentation
– Residential
– Enterprise
– Urban
– Rural & Suburban
Cell Size Segmentation
– Femtocells
– Picocells
– Microcells
Small Cell Backhaul
Technology Segmentation
– DSL
– Ethernet
– Microwave
– Millimeter Wave
– Satellite
– Fiber & Others
Carrier Wi-Fi
Submarket Segmentation
– Access Points
– Access Point Controllers
Integration Approach Segmentation
– Standalone Wi-Fi Hotspots
– Managed Wi-Fi Offload
C-RAN
Air Interface Technology Segmentation
– 3G & LTE
– 5G NR
Deployment Model Segmentation
– Indoor
– Outdoor
Cell Size Segmentation
– Small Cells
– Macrocells
Submarket Segmentation
– BBUs (Baseband Units)
– RRHs (Remote Radio Heads)
C-RAN Fronthaul
Technology Segmentation
– Dedicated Fiber
– WDM (Wavelength Division Multiplexing)
– OTN (Optical Transport Network)
– PON (Passive Optical Network)
– Ethernet
– Microwave
– Millimeter Wave
– G.Fast & Others
DAS
Deployment Model Segmentation
– Indoor
– Outdoor
Regional Markets
– Asia Pacific
– Eastern Europe
– Latin & Central America
– Middle East & Africa
– North America
– Western Europe
To handle the growing needs of capacity and coverage requirements, mobile operators are increasingly looking forward to their investments in a variety of Heterogeneous Network or HetNet infrastructure technologies such as strategically deployed small cells, carrier Wi-Fi and DAS (Distributed Antenna System) networks. Adding further to the heterogeneity is the shift towards C-RAN (Centralized RAN) architecture, where centralized baseband functionality is shared across a large number of distributed radio nodes to deliver benefits such as resource pooling, multi-cell coordination, network extensibility and energy efficiency.
Key Questions Answered
The report provides answers to the following key questions:
– How big is the HetNet opportunity?
– What trends, challenges and barriers are influencing its growth?
– How is the ecosystem evolving by segment and region?
– What will the market size be in 2020 and at what rate will it grow?
– Which submarkets will see the highest percentage of growth?
– How can HetNet infrastructure investments improve wireless coverage and alleviate congestion in mobile operator networks?
– Can virtualized small cells reduce the TCO (Total Cost of Ownership) of HetNet deployments?
– How are mobile operators leveraging small cells to deliver cost-effective wireless coverage in rural areas?
– What is the commercial status of unlicensed and shared spectrum technologies?
– How are small cell, DAS and Wi-Fi specialists addressing requirements for multi-operator neutral host networks?
– What are the prospects of microwave and millimeter wave transport networking platforms for small cell backhaul and C-RAN fronthaul?
– Will mobile operators adopt WiGig and other non-3GPP technologies to complement 5G network rollouts?
– Who are the key market players, what is their market share and what are their strategies?
– What strategies should HetNet infrastructure vendors and mobile operators adopt to remain competitive?
Click here To Buy Now https://www.supplydemandmarketresearch.com/home/purchase?code=SDMRTE38149
Contact Us
Supply Demand Market Research
Charles Lee
302-20 Misssisauga Valley, Missisauga,
L5A 3S1, Toronto, Canada
Ph. +1-276-477-5910
Email info@supplydemandmarketresearch.com