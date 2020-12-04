HetNet Ecosystem (Small Cells, Carrier Wi-Fi, C-RAN & DAS) – Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies & Forecasts Upto 2030

The global infrastructure investments on small cells, carrier Wi-Fi, C-RAN and DAS will reach nearly $13 Billion by the end of 2016, as mobile operators remain committed to tackle the continued growth of mobile data traffic and evolving coverage requirements

Small cell and C-RAN solutions are beginning to converge as small cell OEMs seek to capitalize on the benefits of centralized coordination for in-building and enterprise coverage

Despite opposition from the Wi-Fi community, unlicensed LTE small cell shipments are beginning to gain traction, with shipment revenues potentially reaching $220 Million by the end of 2020

The vendor ecosystem is gradually consolidating with several prominent acquisitions such as Nokia’s acquisition of French rival Alcatel-Lucent and CommScope’s acquisition of small cell specialist Airvana

Report Coverage

– HetNet ecosystem

– Market drivers and barriers

– Enabling technologies and key architectural components for small cells, carrier Wi-Fi, C-RAN and DAS

– Integration, offloading and SON (Self-Organizing Network) technologies

– Key trends including RAN disaggregation; small cell virtualization; unlicensed and shared spectrum usage; and neutral hosting

– Complementary technologies and concepts including millimeter wave radio access; MEC (Mobile Edge Computing); FWA (Fixed Wireless Access); control and user plane separation; and network slicing

– Small cell backhaul and C-RAN fronthaul technologies

– HetNet use cases and deployment models including SCaaS (Small Cells-as-a-Service)

– Enterprise RAN; rural small cells; and tactical small cells for military and public safety applications

– Over 30 case studies of service provider HetNet deployments

– Regulatory landscape and standardization

– Industry roadmap and value chain

– Profiles and strategies of over 500 leading ecosystem players

– Strategic recommendations for HetNet infrastructure vendors and mobile operators

– Market analysis and forecasts from 2017 till 2030

Forecast Segmentation

Market forecasts are provided for each of the following sub-markets and their subcategories:

Small Cells

Air Interface Technology Segmentation

– 2G & 3G

– LTE

– 5G NR (New Radio)

Deployment Model Segmentation

– Indoor

– Outdoor

RAN Architecture Segmentation

– Standalone

– C-RAN

Use Case Segmentation

– Residential

– Enterprise

– Urban

– Rural & Suburban

Cell Size Segmentation

– Femtocells

– Picocells

– Microcells

Small Cell Backhaul

Technology Segmentation

– DSL

– Ethernet

– Microwave

– Millimeter Wave

– Satellite

– Fiber & Others

Carrier Wi-Fi

Submarket Segmentation

– Access Points

– Access Point Controllers

Integration Approach Segmentation

– Standalone Wi-Fi Hotspots

– Managed Wi-Fi Offload

C-RAN

Air Interface Technology Segmentation

– 3G & LTE

– 5G NR

Deployment Model Segmentation

– Indoor

– Outdoor

Cell Size Segmentation

– Small Cells

– Macrocells

Submarket Segmentation

– BBUs (Baseband Units)

– RRHs (Remote Radio Heads)

C-RAN Fronthaul

Technology Segmentation

– Dedicated Fiber

– WDM (Wavelength Division Multiplexing)

– OTN (Optical Transport Network)

– PON (Passive Optical Network)

– Ethernet

– Microwave

– Millimeter Wave

– G.Fast & Others

DAS

Deployment Model Segmentation

– Indoor

– Outdoor

Regional Markets

– Asia Pacific

– Eastern Europe

– Latin & Central America

– Middle East & Africa

– North America

– Western Europe

To handle the growing needs of capacity and coverage requirements, mobile operators are increasingly looking forward to their investments in a variety of Heterogeneous Network or HetNet infrastructure technologies such as strategically deployed small cells, carrier Wi-Fi and DAS (Distributed Antenna System) networks. Adding further to the heterogeneity is the shift towards C-RAN (Centralized RAN) architecture, where centralized baseband functionality is shared across a large number of distributed radio nodes to deliver benefits such as resource pooling, multi-cell coordination, network extensibility and energy efficiency.

Key Questions Answered

The report provides answers to the following key questions:

– How big is the HetNet opportunity?

– What trends, challenges and barriers are influencing its growth?

– How is the ecosystem evolving by segment and region?

– What will the market size be in 2020 and at what rate will it grow?

– Which submarkets will see the highest percentage of growth?

– How can HetNet infrastructure investments improve wireless coverage and alleviate congestion in mobile operator networks?

– Can virtualized small cells reduce the TCO (Total Cost of Ownership) of HetNet deployments?

– How are mobile operators leveraging small cells to deliver cost-effective wireless coverage in rural areas?

– What is the commercial status of unlicensed and shared spectrum technologies?

– How are small cell, DAS and Wi-Fi specialists addressing requirements for multi-operator neutral host networks?

– What are the prospects of microwave and millimeter wave transport networking platforms for small cell backhaul and C-RAN fronthaul?

– Will mobile operators adopt WiGig and other non-3GPP technologies to complement 5G network rollouts?

– Who are the key market players, what is their market share and what are their strategies?

– What strategies should HetNet infrastructure vendors and mobile operators adopt to remain competitive?

