Herzog of Israel to Meet With Biden Amid U.S. Unease With Netanyahu

President Biden will meet with President Isaac Herzog of Israel on Tuesday on the White Home, a diplomatic overture to one among America’s key allies amid tensions between the Biden administration and Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel’s prime minister.

White Home officers described the assembly with Mr. Herzog as a possibility for Mr. Biden to strengthen an already “ironclad” relationship between the 2 international locations. They stated the 2 leaders would talk about stopping Iran from getting a nuclear weapon as a part of the White Home referred to as its “unwavering dedication” to Israel’s safety.

However the declarations of mutual respect have masked strains between the 2 governments which have grown in recent times, as Mr. Biden has grow to be more and more pissed off with Mr. Netanyahu’s positions on Israeli settlements and efforts to overtake the nation’s judicial system.

On Monday, Mr. Biden ended months of delay in providing Mr. Netanyahu a proper go to to america. After the pair talked on the cellphone, Mr. Biden invited the prime minister to fulfill in america, most definitely earlier than the top of the yr — although not essentially on the White Home.