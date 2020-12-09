Herrmann: The deportation stop will in no way be extended | Free press

Munich / Berlin (dpa) – According to Bavarian Interior Minister Joachim Herrmann (CSU), the deportation stop for Syria, which expires at the end of the year, should not be extended.

“There will be no decision to extend the ban on deportation to Syria. The Union’s interior ministers agree on this, ”Herrmann, who is also the spokesman for the Union heads of department, told the German news agency ahead of the Interior Ministers’ conference Wednesday evening.

The Minister of the Interior of Brandenburg Michael Stübgen (CDU) also considers the debate on the issue of the deportation of frequent offenders to Syria necessary. “The coalition in Brandenburg agrees that intensive offenders forced to leave the country should be a priority,” he told the Potsdam DPA.

Herrmann and Stübgen thus support the direction of the Federal Minister of the Interior Horst Seehofer (CSU). He had announced his intention to argue at the conference of interior ministers that in the future, at least for criminals and risk groups, it would be checked on a case-by-case basis whether deportations to Syria would be possible. The SPD’s interior ministers reject this. Until now, due to the humanitarian situation in Syria, there is a ban on deportation for refugees.

The fact that the SPD continues to reject any debate about seriously considering deportation to Syria, even in the case of serious criminals and Islamic threats, is “irresponsible in terms of security policy,” Herrmann emphasizes. Domestic politicians owe it to the population and internal security in Germany to investigate and seize all possibilities for the repatriation of criminals. “The SPD makes it far too easy for itself here. This damages the security situation in our country. “

“In Bavaria alone, there are currently more than 70 serious criminals and ten threats from Syria that cannot be deported,” said Herrmann. Among them is a 34-year-old Syrian who has been sentenced to five years and six months in prison for attempted manslaughter and dangerous bodily harm.

“I also see that the State Department has a special responsibility, which on the one hand paints the picture of a completely uncertain country in its situation report,” but on the other hand it allows Syrian refugees to go home to Syria and return unharmed to turn around, said Herrmann. He called on the Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs to differentiate more according to the situation in different parts of Syria. “In my view, the human rights situation in the Kurdish-controlled areas is generally less serious than in the areas controlled by the Syrian regime or Islamist or jihadist groups.”

Moreover, it is clear that other EU countries such as Sweden or Denmark as well as the EU authorities have long since come to much more differentiated assessments of the situation than the Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs. “It is completely incomprehensible to me why Syrian criminals loyal to the regime cannot return to an area controlled by the regime without endangering their lives,” said Herrmann. Likewise, Syrian criminals of Kurdish ethnicity can be returned to Kurdish-controlled regions. “Foreign Affairs refuses to give a differentiated consideration here.”

According to a legal opinion, a deportation of so-called threatened persons to Syria is still practically impossible. “It would be extremely difficult to return to Islamist threats often threatened with torture or inhumane treatment,” said the report by international lawyer Daniel Thym, requested by North Rhine-Westphalian Integration Minister Joachim Stamp (FDP). . According to Thym, Syrians, who have committed many crimes in Germany, are not as unconditionally as they can be deported to the capital Damascus, for example.