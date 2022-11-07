Heroic vs Team Liquid at CS:GO IEM Rio Major 2022 Legends Stage

Twenty-four of the very best CS:GO groups on this planet convened in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, earlier this month to compete for the IEM Rio Main 2022, one of the crucial coveted occasions within the recreation’s historical past. One week into the event, ten groups have bid farewell to the Brazilian crowd, whereas the remaining groups will combat to remain alive on this race for a CS:GO Main title.

On Day 3 of the IEM Rio Main Legends Stage, one among Europe’s most promising contenders, Heroic, will tackle North America’s final hope, Staff Liquid, in a best-of-three encounter. Carrying a 2-1 tally within the Legends Stage, each groups will compete for one of many previous couple of spots within the Champions Stage.

Heroic vs Staff Liquid – Who will win their Spherical 4 Development match of CS:GO’s IEM Rio Main 2022 Legends Stage?

Predictions

Heroic and Liquid had an ideal leadup to the IEM Rio Main, qualifying for the event with a Legends standing. Each groups additionally exhibited a set of top-tier performances within the Legends Stage as properly. That being mentioned, this upcoming development match might be a tricky one to foretell as each groups look like on equal footing.

Heroic’s core roster is one which has been collectively for over two years. Though they have not received any S-tier titles since their ESL Professional League Season 13 run in early 2021, they’ve produced a number of iconic moments in CS:GO historical past whereas displaying the world that they’re a staff to be careful for at any main occasion.

Below the management of cadiaN, and with the presence of younger expertise like stavn, TeSeS, sjuush and jabbi, Heroic might be thought-about one of the crucial promising European groups at IEM Rio Main. Moreover, they certified for the event because the #1 seed within the European RMR A, defeating a few of Europe’s strongest contenders.

Staff Liquid is one more staff that opponents cannot afford to miss. Just like Heroic, Liquid additionally certified for the Majors as their area’s #1 seed. Though they had been away from top-tier motion for some time, the return of nitr0 earlier this 12 months, and the addition of YEKINDAR to the squad, has turned Liquid into a significant menace for his or her CS:GO opponents.

As talked about earlier, Heroic and Liquid are equally good of their playstyle, with a dependable and versatile roster that may compete towards any staff on this planet. Nonetheless, given the situations underneath which they are going to be going through off, Staff Liquid has extra expertise and stability to emerge because the winner and qualify for the Champions Stage.

Head-to-head

Heroic and Liquid have met one another in three totally different official CS:GO matchups in 2022. Liquid defeated Heroic 2-0 in two out of their three encounters. Heroic’s sole victory towards Liquid got here within the PGL Antwerp Main 2022, after they received 16-11 on Vertigo.

Current outcomes

Each Heroic and Liquid entered the IEM Rio Main 2022 with a Legends standing. Heroic kicked off their event marketing campaign with back-to-back victories on Day 1, particularly towards Outsiders (16-9) and Fnatic (16-2). They encountered their first defeat of the event of their Spherical 3 development match towards Cloud9 (0-2).

Of their first match of the Legends Stage, Staff Liquid had been tragically defeated by MOUZ (2-16), who had been unbeaten within the Challengers Stage of the Majors. Liquid, nevertheless, aced by way of the 2 matches that adopted, garnering worthwhile victories towards Sprout (16-5) and NAVI (16-14).

With a 2-1 file, each groups will enter this development matchup in hopes of qualifying for the Champions Stage as a top-seeded staff.

Potential lineups

Heroic

Martin “ stavn ” Lund

” Lund Casper “ cadiaN ” Møller (IGL)

” Møller (IGL) René “ TeSeS ” Madsen

” Madsen Rasmus “ sjuush ” Beck

” Beck Jakob “ Jabbi ” Nygaard

” Nygaard Richard “Xizt” Landström (Coach)

Staff Liquid

Jonathan “ EliGE ” Jablonowski

” Jablonowski Keith “ NAF ” Markovic

” Markovic Joshua “ oSee ” Ohm

” Ohm Nicholas “ nitr0 ” Cannella (IGL)

” Cannella (IGL) Mareks “ YEKINDAR ” Gaļinski

” Gaļinski Damian “daps” Steele (Coach)

When and the place to observe

CS:GO lovers can watch the Legends Stage of the continuing IEM Rio Main 2022 stay by tuning into ESL CS:GO’s official Twitch channel. With two matches being held concurrently, followers should tune into Stream A to observe Heroic face off towards Staff Liquid.

Heroic will face Liquid in a best-of-three sequence on November 7, 2022 at 2:00 pm PDT / 10:00 pm CET / November 8, 2022 at 2:30 am IST. Followers may try Stream B on the identical time to observe the Staff Spirit vs Sprout recreation.

Ballot : Who Do You Assume Will Win This Development Matchup? 1 votes



