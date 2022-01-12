Herman José parodies “Big Brother Famosos” (and imitates Kasha)

The sketch will be broadcast on Wednesday, January 12th, in the program “Cá por Casa” on RTP.

It’s a sketch by Herman José and Co.

This Wednesday, January 12th, Herman José will parody the new edition of TVI’s “Big Brother Famosos” on RTP1’s program “Cá por Casa”. The comedian and presenter has already shared some pictures on social media.

Through them it can be seen that Herman will imitate José Kasha, the musician of DAMA, and that Maria Rueff will play Jaciara. Joaquim Monchique plays Bruno de Carvalho, Gabriela Barros plays Liliana Almeida.

Joana Pais de Brito will also take part in Big Mano Known, the title of the parody, playing the role of host Cristina Ferreira – a public figure who has learned to imitate. The teaser already has thousands of views on Instagram.