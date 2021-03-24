Here’s why you probably won’t find it anytime soon

The Playstation 5 is arguably the console that has made the most of the news lately. And we understand why, given the great expectations of stakeholders for this new model, coupled with the health crisis, which is slowing supply down significantly. Despite some difficulties, the PS5 recently broke an impressive record. In addition, it is also plagued by a global problem that affects the entire electronics industry. A problem so important that some call it a “crisis”. Do we have to wait longer than expected to get the precious sesame?

The Health Crisis: The Origin of a Multi-Factor Care Problem

It is now well known: Buying a PS5 is becoming increasingly rare and difficult. Recently, an article in the Guardian media highlighted some form of “global crisis” affecting semiconductor supplies. Problem: The Sony console is not the only object that suffers from this defect, which has a greater impact on devices that require the valuable chip to function. It is clear that the pandemic has negatively affected the production and spread of this element. The latter has faded from what should have made things “normal”. Unfortunately, this is not the case as a perverse effect has been added to the problem.

The supply of valuable chips should have increased for a while, but it is not. The repeated lockdowns, the inability to enjoy any form of culture or outdoor entertainment have left people locked in their homes. Logical consequence: households are largely equipped and the purchase of electronic devices (televisions, computers, consoles, etc.) has exploded, which puts additional pressure on an already weakened supply chain.

The Playstation 5 and Xbox Series X bottlenecks are just the tip of the iceberg. Phone launches have been postponed at Samsung and Apple, graphics cards have become an extremely rare product worldwide. The same applies to some automakers who are reducing their production or even stacking “empty” cars in parking lots because they cannot assign software to them. When asked by The Guardian, technology analyst Neil Campling spoke of this “crisis”:

Fleas are everything. […] What happens is a perfect mix of supply and demand factors. This has reached a whole new level that is impossible to cast, all players are in crisis and it is only getting worse.

One thing is certain, the shortage is unlikely to end anytime soon. Are you one of the lucky ones to own a PS5? Do not hesitate to use this good plan for the game Resident Evil Village!