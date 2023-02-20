Here’s why Ja Morant won’t ever compete in NBA slam-dunk contest

Ja Morant’s dunks introduced some pleasure to the 2023 All-Star Sport, nevertheless it additionally reminded of a lingering query: Will Morant ever do the NBA slam dunk contest?

Mac McClung’s win on Saturday’s dunk contest was among the many higher dunk contest performances in latest historical past. Some began clamoring for Morant to do it subsequent 12 months in 2024 regardless of the Memphis Grizzlies star guard repeatedly declining any invites to do it.

Morant tried to squash that speak Saturday, however his double-pump reverse dunk Sunday — alongside together with his status as one of many NBA’s greatest dunkers — in all probability did not persuade individuals he was severe.

ALL-STAR GIFTS:Ja Morant gifted with customized diamond pendant, signature Nike sneakers for NBA All-Star Sport

ALL-STAR GUIDE:Ja Morant’s sneakers, Jaren Jackson Jr.’s suits: Memphis Grizzlies information to NBA All-Star weekend

“I am not doing the dunk contest,” Morant mentioned Saturday throughout his media availability. He added later that it might take a billion likes for him to do it.

It isn’t the primary time Morant turned down the competitors or put up a loopy requirement to take action. As a rookie in 2020, he declined an invite as a result of he wished to give attention to crew objectives.

“All people is aware of I can dunk,” Morant mentioned then. “I am simply locked in proper now and simply focusing. Simply making an attempt to do the stuff right here with my teammates and get wins.”

In September 2021, forward of his third season, he advised Taylor Rooks in a Bleacher Report interview that it might take $1 million to do the dunk contest. However he additionally wasn’t a fan of how the competition was judged, one thing he voiced on Twitter whereas watching the 2020 contest.

Later, he joked it might take much more than $1 million, particularly if others obtained supplied that a lot.

“Ten. I want 12 (million). I obtained Pampers and stuff to purchase,” mentioned Morant.

Identical to LeBron James, Morant will hear questions in regards to the dunk contest for many of his profession.

And likewise like James, individuals will not be happy that the one option to watch Morant’s dunks is in-game, on social media or on ESPN’s “SportsCenter” as they go viral.

This text initially appeared on Memphis Industrial Enchantment: Why Ja Morant will not ever compete in NBA dunk contest