Here’s who Marvel’s greatest tyrant is

The Incredible Hulk and Thing faced each other several times in comic history. These two ferocious fighters, two fat beasts, have disproportionate strength and are some of the most physically strong characters in the Marvel Universe. But specifically, who is more powerful between the Hulk and The Thing? We’ll give you the answer here:

The Hulk and the Thing: two giants of the Marvel universe

To my right is the Hulk, also known as The Jade Giant. Founded in 1962 by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby, he quickly became one of the most recognizable figures in pop culture. As a member of the Avengers, he is the overwhelming alter ego of the likeable Doctor Bruce Banner. Usually on the side of the good guys, when the green giant loses control it becomes a threat to all of humanity. In the cinema he was portrayed successively by Lou Ferrigno, Eric Bana, Edward Norton and Mark Ruffalo. On my left Benjamin Grimm, aka La Chose. Founded in 1961 by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby, he’s obviously one of the members of the Fantastic 4 team. With superhuman strength, his powers are a curse as the friendly Ben is trapped under a practically indestructible stone skin. In the cinema he was played successively by Michael Bailey Smith, Michael Chiklis and Jamie Bell.

The two warriors clashed regularly during their long years as superheroes. Two overwhelmed gladiators whose physical struggle can bring entire cities to ruins. The Hulk and The Thing have faced each other about sixty times on the Marvel Comics pages. Technically, both candidates can win their fight. The Hulk’s strength varies based on their anger, the amount of gamma rays emitted by their body, or even Bruce Banner’s state of mind.

small difference in statistics

The Hulk and Thing first face each other in Stan Lee and Jack Kirby’s Fantastic Four # 12. Despite a good fight, it ended in a draw. Might remain good friends during the first confrontation. After this first fight, the two protagonists gain exponentially in strength. Shortly afterwards, the Hulk smashes The Thing in Fantastic Four # 25. A cult confrontation after which The Thing realizes the superiority of its rival. In The Incredible Hulk # 122, The Thing takes revenge and imports it against The Jade Giant.

Recently, the Hulk is brought back to life in Secret Empire # 6 shortly after being assassinated in the Second Civil War. The Hulk immediately fights The Thing and wins with just two hits. This quick and timely brawl shows how much more powerful the Hulk is than the Brute of the Fantastic Four. In total, The Thing has six wins out of sixty fights, while the Hulk has clearly won ten times. In the remaining confrontations, the result remains either unknown, ambiguous, or even. You have your winner!