Alabama soccer stayed at No. 5 within the closing AP prime 25 ballot of the 2022 faculty soccer season that was launched after the School Soccer Playoff championship sport.

The highest 4 stayed with the identical groups within the four-team playoff area, only a completely different order in No. 1 Georgia, No. 2 TCU, No. 3 Michigan and No. 4 Ohio State.

The Bulldogs routed the Horned Frogs 65-7 within the nationwide championship sport Monday.

Alabama (11-2) stayed forward of Tennessee, because of a 45-20 win over now No. 14 Kansas State within the Sugar Bowl. The No. 6 Volunteers defeated now-No. 13 Clemson 31-14 within the Orange Bowl. Tennessee beat Alabama on a last-second area objective again in October.

The Crimson Tide had wins over three prime 25 groups: the Wildcats (No. 14), Mississippi State (No. 20) and Texas (No. 25.

Alabama coach Nick Saban simply wrapped up his sixteenth season teaching the Crimson Tide. He has had a staff end ranked within the prime 10 in 15 of these 16 seasons. The one season he did not was his first in 2007.

2022 marks the primary time Saban has had an Alabama staff end ranked No. 5 within the AP ballot.

Alabama’s closing AP rankings beneath Nick Saban:

2022: No. 5

2021: No. 2

2020: No. 1

2019: No. 8

2018: No. 2

2017: No. 1

2016: No. 2

2015: No. 1

2014: No. 4

2013: No. 7

2012: No. 1

2011: No. 1

2010: No. 10

2009: No. 1

2008: No. 6

2007: Not ranked

