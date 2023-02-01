Here’s When Marjorie Taylor Greene ‘Let The Truth Slip’ On George Santos

MSNBC’s Chris Hayes on Tuesday stated far-right Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) had “let the reality slip about what actually motivated” serial liar Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) to step down from his Home committee assignments.

Home Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) “tried to make it appear to be stepping down was solely Santos’ concept and that it was simply in regards to the ongoing investigations into his marketing campaign funds,” famous Hayes.

Hayes then broadcast footage of Greene saying: “He simply felt like that there was a lot drama, actually, over the state of affairs, and particularly what we’re doing to work to take away (Minnesota Democratic Rep.) Ilhan Omar from the International Affairs Committee.”

“Ah sure. After all, there you will have it,” stated Hayes, suggesting Republicans “wished to clear the decks, eliminate this annoying argument.”

“So, now, they’ll transfer to kick congresswoman Omar off International Affairs for completely no legitimate purpose as a result of George Santos, who ought to by no means have been placed on any committees within the first place, actually, when you concentrate on it, has given up his assignments,” he continued. “All of the whereas insisting he has achieved nothing mistaken.”

