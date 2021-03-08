Here’s what Wanda sparked for MCU Phase 4

WandaVision episode 9 was full of twists and turns. It has disappointed some internet users, but also convinced many others. We previously told you about the 14 things to remember from this final episode, and now we’d like to come back to a specific point that is touched on in the ninth episode: what just triggered Wanda. Something big might be brewing on the MCU side.

Wanda just created something terrible

At the end of episode 9, Wanda manages to defeat Agatha thanks to runes attached to the hex’s wall. Shortly before the end of the fight between the two witches, Agatha explains that Wanda has no idea what she has just created and that she will need her in the future. It also specifies: “This world is broken, just like you”.

Many internet users saw the introduction of Doctor Strange, especially in the second post-credits scene. With all of this, Agnes’ earlier statements about Chaos Magic fall a bit of a hair’s breadth on the table. Unless that chaos magic is directly related to what Wanda just unleashed?

What Wanda just triggered in Wandavision

Several hypotheses emerged after the last episode of WandaVision. Many internet users believe, for various reasons, that the magic of chaos will have a huge impact on Doctor Strange. First of all, it could be that the rise of the Scarlet Witch, known to be the bearer of Chaos Magic, is causing great dysfunctions in relation to reality. As can be seen when watching the Darkhold at the end of the second post-credits scene, Wanda could very well be the originator of the Multiverse opening in phase 4 of the MCU.

However, it could also be that Wanda opened the door to the entity Chthon with her chaos magic. This powerful entity is in fact the origin of the Dark Fortress and also the magic of Chaos. In the comics, the entity repeatedly owns Wanda’s mind. Now that Wanda has made up her mind to “understand her power” and eagerly read the Dark Feasts (the book that gives Chthon access to Earth in the comics), the entity could arrive on Earth and wreak havoc, just like in the comics.

In fact, Chthon is one of the most powerful ancient gods demonized at Marvel, which tells us a lot about his abilities. He can take any form he wants, can manipulate magical energy at will, has telepathic powers and unlimited knowledge of the occult arts thanks to the dark fortress.

Agatha’s words about creating something terribly dangerous and the predictions that the Scarlet Witch will wreak havoc cannot be just empty words. So it makes perfect sense that Wanda opened the door not only to the Multiverse but also to Chthon in the WandaVision series (and especially in the finale). And you, what do you think about this theory? Don’t hesitate to answer our survey and comment section!