Here’s the only actor from the Karate Kid movies who has refused to be in the Netflix series

The Cobra Kai series is a huge hit on Netflix and yet one of the actors from the Karate Kid movies didn’t want to be part of the adventure. In fact, he’s the only one of all the first-timers who refused. We propose in this article to uncover the personal reasons that led to his rejection.

The original cast of the Karate Kid films

The actors who have played in Karate Kid films are numerous, such as William Zabka (Johnny Lawrence), Martin Kove (John Kreese), Pat Morita (Kesuke Miyagi) or even Ralph Macchio (Daniel LaRusso).

And among all these beautiful people, only a few of whose names were mentioned above (and apart from Pat Morita, who sadly left us), only actor Chadwick Steven McQueen, who starred in the first two Karate Kid films (in the role of Dutch), refused to take part in the Cobra Kai series.

A new life away from film sets

In 2001, actor Chadwick Steven McQueen decided to leave the world of cinema to focus on his lifelong passion, beginning a career as a racing driver. However, one of the highlights of his career was not the happiest: Chadwick Steven McQueen was seriously injured at the wheel of a Porsche 996 GT3 Cup during practice at Daytona International Speedway on January 7, 2006 when he crashed into a wall.

Rest assured, the actor has since recovered and he also responded to requests from the producers of the Cobra Kai series, stating that he could not agree to reprise his role as he said goodbye to the film universe and now had one too full Appointment calendar to be able to free yourself. To ensure that the absence of the Dutch character would not be conspicuous in Season 2 of Cobra Kai (since Johnny is reunited not only with Bobby, Jimmy, but also Tommy), it was suggested that the Dutch character was currently in prison. A good way to explain his absence, which the script may not come back to in the future.

