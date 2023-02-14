Here’s The Exact Time ‘Warzone 2’ And ‘Modern Warfare 2’ Season 1 Ends And Season 2 Begins

Season 2 is upon us. Credit score: Activision

Name Of Obligation: Fashionable Warfare II and Warzone 2.0 have had a really, very lengthy first season. It’s actually been a bit excruciating simply how lengthy Season 1 has lasted given the traditional cadence we’ve come to anticipate from the final three Name Of Obligation video games—Fashionable Warfare (2019), Black Ops Chilly Battle and Vanguard, all of which pumped out new seasons fairly steadily at about 10 weeks per season.

Season 1 truly kicked off on November sixteenth, when Warzone 2 launched. That signifies that Season 1 has lasted about three months. Given Fashionable Warfare II launched on October twenty eighth, which means that it’s been over three-and-a-half months since that recreation got here out. Within the meantime, we’ve had only a few new maps and solely a pair new modes. Content material has not been as regular as many gamers—together with myself—had hoped.

It is a disgrace, as a result of I actually do take pleasure in Fashionable Warfare II, however have positively grown uninterested in the map choice. I’m additionally a bit burnt out on Warzone 2’s Al Mazrah map and Battle Royale mode, so the brand new Ashika Island Resurgence map and mode are very welcome certainly. (Learn all about Ashika Island proper right here).

In any case, Season 2 is nearly upon us. Learn on to search out out when Season 1 ends, when Season 2 begins and what to anticipate.

Season 2 Begin-Time

Season 1 of Warzone 2.0 and Name Of Obligation: Fashionable Warfare II ends February 14th, with servers going offline in some unspecified time in the future that evening. Servers come again on-line February fifteenth and Season 2 begins at 9am PT / 12pm ET. It’s potential that some Season 2 options will go dwell even earlier, so maintain a watch out the morning of the fifteenth. I’ll replace this put up if Season 2 kicks off earlier or if any points trigger it to be delayed (or if some other unexpected issues ought to come up).

What’s Coming In Season 2

For Warzone gamers, the return of Resurgence mode is the crown jewel of Season 2. A brand new small map—Ashika Island—is coming to the sport to facilitate the fast-paced twist on Battle Royale. There will probably be some minor modifications to the Al Mazrah map as nicely, and Ashika Island may even be playable within the DMZ. Past this, balancing modifications, and the shared Battle Go / new weapons which might be additionally coming to Fashionable Warfare II make up the majority of latest content material for the free-to-play recreation.

Fashionable Warfare II is getting two new maps—the traditional Dome map and the Museum map that was imagined to be launched at launch. Together with these maps, 5 new weapons (together with the crossbow) and a number of other new modes like Contaminated and Gun Sport ought to convey some a lot wanted selection to the sport. Ronin is the season’s new Battle Go Operator.

Ranked play can be making a return, changing CDL Moshpit although retaining CDL guidelines and so forth. I’m actually trying ahead to this, as a rank system may very nicely be extra helpful and balanced than the crude SBMM we’re getting throughout modes now.

Right here’s the Season 2 roadmap for Fashionable Warfare II and Warzone 2.0:

Season 2 Highway Map Credit score: Activision

Gamers also needs to stay up for some new challenges and gameplay mechanics heading to the sport(s) on the season’s launch, plus new content material all through the season. Hopefully Season 2 will probably be shorter than Season 1, and Season 3 will add the fantastic—however nonetheless absent—Gunfight mode. I miss it badly and can proceed to complain about it not being within the recreation till they add it.

See you on Ashika Island, people.

