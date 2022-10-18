Here’s How To Turn Into A Werewolf In ‘Fortnite’ For The Fortnitemares Halloween Event

Fortnitemares Credit score: Epic Video games

It’s that point of yr once more. Fortnitemares is again as a spooky, Halloween-themed occasion in Fortnite: Battle Royale.

This yr’s Fortnitemares would be the first to function the wonderful No-Construct Mode, which can now embody a Horde Rush replete with a remaining boss. Whereas the principle Fortnitemares occasion solely lasts till November 1st, the Horde Rush might be out there by November fifteenth and the v22.40 replace.

You too can remodel right into a werewolf on this yr’s Fortnitemares. Merely head to the Actuality Tree’s Alteration Altars and carry out the Ritual Emote. This can grant you the particular melee Howler Claws in addition to werewolf skills Wolfscent, Slash and Air Slash.

Right here’s the place to seek out the Alteration Altars on the map:

Alteration Altars Credit score: Epic Video games

As you’ll be able to see, there are three Alteration Altars to the east of the Actuality Tree, all pretty shut to 1 one other. Method and carry out the Ritual Emote and also you’ll turn into a werewolf with related strikes to Wolverine and his claws in the course of the Marvel season.

However there are numerous different Alteration Altars to seek out scattered throughout the map as properly:

Alteration Altars Credit score: Epic Video games

On high of this, there might be two new Fortnitemares quests out there every day of the occasion. Finishing these challenges will get you XP and a few cool prizes together with the Every part’s Finish Glider (5 quests accomplished) the Chrome Cage Again Bling (13 accomplished) and the Unmaker Pickaxe (25 accomplished). You’ve till November 1st at 2am ET to complete these quests.

Fortnitemares Rewards Credit score: Epic Video games

As all the time, Sweet and the Pumpkin Launcher will make their method again to the Halloween occasion. Spooky new Named Location Grim Gables has additionally popped up on the Fortnite Chapter 3, Season 4 map, simply north of the central lake.

Right here’s the Fortnitemares 2022 gameplay trailer: