Here’s how to grab the deal

eBay vendor The Sport Assortment is providing a flat low cost through a coupon on One Piece Odyssey. The title is scheduled for launch on January 13, 2023, throughout main platforms.

Moreover, eBay is at present having a large sale for pre-orders on a number of upcoming titles on the time of writing this text. players can take full benefit of this deal to pre-purchase their favourite titles and save a fast buck within the course of.

Word: This vendor solely ships to the UK and doesn’t cowl different areas, as talked about on the webpage.

Players can pre-order One Piece Odyssey at discounted costs on eBay

One Piece Odyssey is up for grabs on eBay for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Xbox Collection X from vendor, The Sport Assortment.

Utilizing the code NEW15 will add a 15% low cost to the sport throughout checkout, consequently slashing costs all the way down to round £40. Nevertheless, it should be saved in thoughts that this code is time-limited and can expire if not utilized by January 9, 2023, as per the official itemizing on eBay.

The efficient costs inclusive of the low cost for the respective platforms are as follows:

PlayStation 5: £42.46

£42.46 PlayStation 4: £38.21

£38.21 Xbox Collection X: £40.76

The title shall be bought as a bodily copy.

What pre-order bonuses does One Piece Odyssey give gamers?

The deluxe and customary editions of the sport function the identical pre-order bonuses whatever the platform. The additions are detailed beneath:

The Travelling Outfit set (model new equippable outfits for Zoro, Sanji, Nami, Luffy, Chopper, and Usopp.

10 Power Apples, redeemable in recreation.

10 Excite Apples, redeemable in recreation.

3 Golden Jelly, redeemable in recreation.

100,000 Berries because the in recreation foreign money for One Piece Odyssey.

The title is up for pre-order on all accessible platforms, with varied bodily merchandise as an added bonus for a number of different editions.

What’s One Piece Odyssey?

One Piece Odyssey is an upcoming role-playing recreation that’s developed by ILCA and printed by Bandai Namco Leisure. It is part of the One Piece franchise, and can span throughout a number of manga and anime variations.

The sport follows protagonist Monkey D. Luffy and his Straw Hat crew as they get marooned on the mysterious island of Waford after being separated by a sudden storm at sea. The group should work collectively to resolve the various mysteries awaiting them on the island.

One Piece Odyssey was revealed as a part of the twenty fifth anniversary of the One Piece franchise, produced with the direct involvement of creator Eiichiro Oda who has contributed to each character and world design. Moreover, the title has been described to mix JRPG parts with the classical One Piece expertise, and is certain to be a deal with for followers of the franchise.



