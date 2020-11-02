Here’s how to create an automatic exit certificate for iPhone and Android

France had to face a new prison sentence since last Friday. If you want to go out, you need the now traditional exit certificate. Today you will learn how to create an automatic exit certificate on your iPhone or Android smartphone. You no longer have to fill in all the fields for each exit.

How do I create an automatic exit certificate for Android?

This first solution is offered to us by the Luko home insurance page. Thanks to a small form that you only have to fill out once, you will receive a reusable link that you can use to automatically generate an exit certificate. This will meet the requirements of the Interior Ministry.

=> To fill out the form and generate your automatic link for Android, click here <=

Please note that your personal data will not be recorded. Be careful, the pattern is also auto-generated, so you will need to create several auto-links for the different cases you need to exit the program. All you have to do is add the link to your home screen and why not create multiple icons according to your activities like “running”, “work” or “school”.

How do I create an automatic exit certificate on iPhone?

If you want to create an automatic exit certificate on iPhone, we also use Luko’s automatic form that we presented to you above. However, the setup is a bit more complex as adding a link to the home screen doesn’t work. You need to use the shortcuts.

This method is offered to us by iPhoneSoft. To start with, we need to use the Shortcuts application. If you haven’t already, go to Settings => Shortcuts and check the “Allow Untrusted Shortcuts” option.

Now click on this link from your iPhone to download the shortcut created by iPhoneSoft. Open it in Safari and it will launch in the Shortcuts app.

Scroll all the way down and click the “Add Untrusted Shortcut” button. You will now be asked to configure the link and enter your information (do not put any accents) which will be displayed on your automatic certificate. All you have to do is “Ok”.

You can now automatically generate your certificate with your link “Covid-19 certificate”. All you have to do is select and validate the reason for quitting. You can now save or print it. Be careful if your shortcut goes in circles. This is surely because you put accents or the date is not in the correct format.

And if all of this is too complicated for you, you can go to the Home Office website right here.

Here you now know how to create an automatic exit certificate for iPhone and Android. This can be very useful when you are in a rush and forgot your paper certificate.